Organizers wrap up WOW Summit 2025 in Hong Kong

By: Incrypted
2025/09/17 22:47
  • On September 10, the WOW Summit 2025 was held in Hong Kong.
  • It was attended by more than 4,000 participants from 30 countries.
  • One of the key tracks was the RWA Summit dedicated to tokenization of real assets.

On September 9-10, the international technology summit WOW Summit 2025 was held in Hong Kong. Over two days, the event attracted over 4,000 participants from more than 30 countries and became a point of attraction for Web3, AI, fintech and robotics leaders.

The summit was supported by the Hong Kong government (SAR), Invest Hong Kong and the Tourist Board. More than 60 projects and over 100 partners participated. More than 120 speakers addressed the audience, including:

  • Joseph H. L. Chan – Deputy Secretary of State for Finance at SAR;
  • Elizabeth Wong – Head of Fintech Unit at the SFC regulator;
  • Sebastian Borget – co-founder of The Sandbox;
  • Calvin Ng – partner at Plutus VC;
  • Evan Auyang – president of Animoca Brands;
  • Mete Al – co-founder of ICB Labs;
  • Jonathan Chan – co-founder of RedotPay.

Experts discussed the outlook for Web3, AI, tokenization and regulation.

The general partner was NexStox, a licensed trading platform for tokenized assets. Gold sponsor was CreateFun, a platform that uses AI in creative products. Among the official partners were Origins and Dexrp, and the organizers were UVECON.VC and MMProGroup. Technical partners were ICB Labs, Ultima Chain, MaGESpire and DTC Group.

Special attention was paid to TON Zone – an exposition of projects built on The Open Network. BESTINMEDIA and Falcone agencies were responsible for marketing, and Anima Global was responsible for production.

The event featured an RWA Summit focused on tokenization of real-world assets, including:

  • public company asset tokenization;
  • regulation of stablecoins;
  • RWA infrastructure development;
  • PayFi cases.

Attendees included representatives from HSBC, Galaxy Digital, Boyaa Interactive, LynxCap and law firm Charltons Law. Among other things, they discussed how technology is bringing traditional finance and Web3 together.

The WOW AI Summit showcased real-world applications of artificial intelligence in medicine, financial markets and smart cities. The AI-Showcase stage was moderated by Igor Lessio of AIFLOW. UNITREE and other companies also made appearances with demonstrations of humanoid and quadrupedal robots.

WOW AI Summit was supported by Science and Technology Park, Cyberport, SkyLab and AI Association of Hong Kong.

At the startup pitch session, participants presented a number of ambitious projects:

  • BotanikaAI;
  • Voidchain;
  • ZarGates;
  • Bupple – an AI social network manager for businesses;
  • The Future Multiverse – a meta-universe with a network in over 150 countries;
  • DatoDurian – a tokenization project for Malaysian durian farms.

The organizers thanked media and community partners including China Daily, 852 Web3, OffChain, AI Association and others.

