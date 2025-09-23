The post Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Dexter: Original Sin” partial poster featuring Michael C. Hall and Patrick Gibson. Paramount+ Premium/Showtime While Dexter: Resurrection waits for a Season 2 renewal, fans are petitioning Paramount Global to bring back Dexter: Original Sin after its cancellation over the summer. Narrated by Dexter franchise star Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan as he starts his career at Miami Metro Police Department and begins his vigilante serial killer ways. Dexter: Original Sin, which ran for 10 episodes from Dec. 13, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, also stars Christian Slater as Dexter’s father, Harry and Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister, Debra. ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?By Tim Lammers The series also stars Patrick Dempsey as Miami Metro Capt. Aaron Spencer, Reno Williams as Det. Bobby Watt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, the supervisor of the department’s forensics unit. Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but in a surprise move after the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger in July, the series was canceled in late August. Now, in response to the cancellation of the planned second season of Dexter: Original Sin, fans have started a Change.org petition to bring it back. As of Monday, the petition has nearly 100,000 verified signatures. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The petition to bring back Dexter: Original Sin partially reads, “Dexter: Original Sin, a captivating series that has ignited the enthusiasm of countless fans around the world, has been unjustly cancelled. Dexter, as a franchise, has been a cultural phenomenon, and its return through “Original Sin” promised an innovative extension of its legacy. “The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved… The post Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Dexter: Original Sin” partial poster featuring Michael C. Hall and Patrick Gibson. Paramount+ Premium/Showtime While Dexter: Resurrection waits for a Season 2 renewal, fans are petitioning Paramount Global to bring back Dexter: Original Sin after its cancellation over the summer. Narrated by Dexter franchise star Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan as he starts his career at Miami Metro Police Department and begins his vigilante serial killer ways. Dexter: Original Sin, which ran for 10 episodes from Dec. 13, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, also stars Christian Slater as Dexter’s father, Harry and Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister, Debra. ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?By Tim Lammers The series also stars Patrick Dempsey as Miami Metro Capt. Aaron Spencer, Reno Williams as Det. Bobby Watt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, the supervisor of the department’s forensics unit. Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but in a surprise move after the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger in July, the series was canceled in late August. Now, in response to the cancellation of the planned second season of Dexter: Original Sin, fans have started a Change.org petition to bring it back. As of Monday, the petition has nearly 100,000 verified signatures. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The petition to bring back Dexter: Original Sin partially reads, “Dexter: Original Sin, a captivating series that has ignited the enthusiasm of countless fans around the world, has been unjustly cancelled. Dexter, as a franchise, has been a cultural phenomenon, and its return through “Original Sin” promised an innovative extension of its legacy. “The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved…

Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:33
1
1$0.009112-20.14%
Chainbase
C$0.2195-17.10%
SinVerse
SIN$0.001328-11.11%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174908-6.23%
HARRY
HARRY$0.06514-8.79%

“Dexter: Original Sin” partial poster featuring Michael C. Hall and Patrick Gibson.

Paramount+ Premium/Showtime

While Dexter: Resurrection waits for a Season 2 renewal, fans are petitioning Paramount Global to bring back Dexter: Original Sin after its cancellation over the summer.

Narrated by Dexter franchise star Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan as he starts his career at Miami Metro Police Department and begins his vigilante serial killer ways. Dexter: Original Sin, which ran for 10 episodes from Dec. 13, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, also stars Christian Slater as Dexter’s father, Harry and Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister, Debra.

ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?By Tim Lammers

The series also stars Patrick Dempsey as Miami Metro Capt. Aaron Spencer, Reno Williams as Det. Bobby Watt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, the supervisor of the department’s forensics unit.

Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but in a surprise move after the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger in July, the series was canceled in late August.

Now, in response to the cancellation of the planned second season of Dexter: Original Sin, fans have started a Change.org petition to bring it back. As of Monday, the petition has nearly 100,000 verified signatures.

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

The petition to bring back Dexter: Original Sin partially reads, “Dexter: Original Sin, a captivating series that has ignited the enthusiasm of countless fans around the world, has been unjustly cancelled. Dexter, as a franchise, has been a cultural phenomenon, and its return through “Original Sin” promised an innovative extension of its legacy.

“The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved universe of Dexter Morgan, offering a fresh perspective and intriguing twists that had captivated audiences. Fans are left wondering about the untapped potential and the stories that would have unfolded. There exists a devoted fanbase eager to see these storylines come to life, promising continued viewer engagement and support.”

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Television series have been canceled before, of course, and found new homes on other broadcast networks or streaming platforms. Change.org noted that the fantasy drama, Manifest, for example, was canceled by NBC, but it was picked up by Netflix after a petition on the site received 38,000 signatures.

However, since the Dexter franchise is the property of Showtime and its parent company, Paramount Global, it precludes the show’s creatives to shop the Dexter: Original Sin to another network.

Patrick Gibson in “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Paramount+ Premium/Showtime/Frank Ockenfels

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Showrunner Says Cancellation ‘Wasn’t Handled Well’

During an interview with the Dissecting Dexter podcast last week, Clyde Phillips, who is the creator and showrunner of all the shows in the Dexter franchise, recalled the moment he heard the bad news in August that Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 was being canceled.

“It was a tough phone call that I got that night. They had already picked up the show, and I’d informed all the writers and informed all the actors, and then they un-picked it up,” Phillips told Dissecting Dexter (via Variety, which initially broke the news of cancellation). “It wasn’t handled well, and I’m not happy about it.”

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

In addition, Phillips expressed his doubts during the interview about a spinoff series once in development surrounding the Trinity Killer (played in Dexter by John Lithgow) ever happening after Dexter: Original Sin was cancelled.

“I honestly don’t think [Paramount is] going to go for it. I just think they’re interested in Resurrection,” Phillips told Dissecting Dexter (via Variety). “If they cancel Original Sin, which is a built-in hit, how are they going to pick up Trinity? If they do, I’d be delighted, but I don’t see them doing it.”

ForbesHow Soon Is Horror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

The original Dexter series ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, which was followed by Dexter: New Blood for one season in 2018 and the sole season of Dexter: Original Sin.

When news broke that Dexter: Original Sin was being canceled, Variety reported that a writer’s room was being assembled for a potential Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, but the new season has not yet been announced.

All episodes of Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection are streaming on Paramount+.

ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/22/dexter-original-sin-fans-start-petition-to-save-prequel-series/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.9-7.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-10.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117986-9.33%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4544-12.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000964-8.19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01544-5.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003561+1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08478-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels