Orochi Network Joins Helios Blockchain to Deliver Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 17:30
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-3.86%
Allo
RWA$0.004946-3.07%
blockchain24 main

Orochi Network, a Verifiable Data Layer for real-world assets (RWAs), has announced its strategic partnership with Helios Blockchain, a cutting-edge L1 blockchain for AI-driven smart contracts. This partnership aims to provide verifiable computational data for Web3 applications and smart contracts for developers and users.

Orochi Network has earned a good reputation in providing verifiable data infrastructure, which is based on Web3 technology for users. In this scenario, its collaboration with Helio blockchain gives an extra edge to access multiple consumers and offering their services. Orochi Network has released this news through its official X account.

Offereing Scalable DeFi and RWA With zkDatabase

Moreover, Orochi Network has also another advantage of zkDatabase tools to ensure data protection and safety for users. In addition, Orochi Network ensures its user about the authenticity and the best performance along with Helios’ expertise in architecture, so, developers will be able to build next-gen applications by connecting cryptographic data verification.

Hence, this combination will open a new possibility for decentralized finance (DeFi), RWA tokenization, and much more beyond for users and developers. As per the details, Helios network aims to help the consumers in developing small contracts, and is verified from different blockchain ecosystems and assets without bridging traditionally to native.

Orochi and Helios to Unlock Next-Gen Blockchain Security

Both fintech platforms, Orochi and Helios are committed enough to facilitate users with scalable, secure, and Web3-based infrastructure for commendable performance in blockchains with verified data. Therefore, users’ worries about the security and privacy of blockchain assets will easily be sorted out with satisfactory services.

This collaboration will unfold a new and secure pathway for developers as well as for users, unlocking new opportunities toward DeFi and RWA tokenization with better performance than others in the crypto market. So, developers will enjoy new and interesting services with security authentication.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects