Orochi Network, a verifiable data layer for Web3, has led the charge in the race toward verifiable privacy-preserving data infrastructure. zkDatabase is ready for its highly anticipated mainnet debt, allowing the project to announce the launch of zkDatabase Alliance. zkDatabase Alliance can be defined as a powerful consortium of leading teams of AI, tokenization, DePIN, gaming, and more.

Through this initiative, the replacement of the outdated trust model of opaque databases would be possible, offering the reliability of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). This incentive is set to enable scaled correctness, privacy, and transparency.

Orochi Network Partners with zkDatabase to Redefine Trust in Data

The internet has been based on traditional databases for years, urging users to place blind trust in them. The users are bound to accept the result without verifying the accuracy independently. zkDatabase utilizes succinct ZKPs to change this paradigm.

The ZKPs enable cryptographic guarantees, correcting the query while protecting sensitive information. Through the zkDatabase alliance of Orochi Network, builders and innovators sharing one mission come together to exemplify this vision. They all aim to establish verifiable data, giving a new standard to digital infrastructure.

Orochi Network Clears the Path for Industry Pioneers

The major players across industries are already attracted by the zkDatabase Alliance. The RWA leaders are the founding partners, including Lisk, Plume, Nest, Helix, and Lumia. All these leaders are set to encourage transparency and compliance to secure and validate real-world asset data.

Gaia, OORT, and OG Labs are included in the AI frontier, providing authenticity and privacy for AI/ML datasets. These leaders aim to improve the reliability of outputs in the next level era of artificial intelligence. Moreover, zkDatabase also gives a chance to blockchain ecosystems like Mina, Nexus, Kaia, Nuit, and Zircuit to scale decentralized applications. While doing this, they should maintain performance and integrity.

The upcoming days of approaching the mainnet build excitement in developers and users. zkDatabase will go live in just days, giving a verifiable Zero-Knowledge Proof to every query, insert, and update. Orochi Network, with zkDatabase Alliance, is poised to launch a project while paving the way for the next age of transparent, secure, and verifiable data infrastructure.