ORQO Group Launches Ripple RLUSD Yield Services via Soil Platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 20:36
Key Points:
  • ORQO Group integrates traditional and crypto institutions to launch RLUSD credit pools on XRP Ledger.
  • $370 million managed assets transitioned into the RLUSD platform.
  • Institutional funds engagement anticipated in future RLUSD pools.

ORQO Group, based in Abu Dhabi, announced plans to provide on-chain yield services utilizing Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform.

This development could influence market liquidity for RLUSD, targeting institutional engagements, amid pending regulatory stance change in Abu Dhabi and confirmed licensing in Poland and Malta.

ORQO Integrates $370M on XRP Ledger with RLUSD Launch

ORQO Group, managing $370 million and composed of Mount TFI, Monterra Capital, Nextrope, and Soil, has launched RLUSD stablecoin services. The group’s strategy focuses on leveraging XRP Ledger’s capabilities by opening RLUSD credit pools through the Soil platform.

The RLUSD credit pools use on-chain private lending to generate yields. This approach allows institutional and protocol funds to engage in novel opportunities within the ripple ecosystem. The launch also signals increased integration of traditional finance and crypto sectors.

Market responses include engagements from institutions looking to partake in RLUSD’s yield services. Nicholas Motz has asserted the potential of these services as pioneering in global on-chain asset management. Such integrations are reminiscent of Aave’s and Circle’s financial collaborations.

Ripple RLUSD: Market Dynamics and Regulatory Outlook

Did you know? The integration of RLUSD in institutional credit pools on the XRP Ledger could mirror past successful launches of stablecoin infrastructure seen in projects like Aave, boosting its ecosystem.

CoinMarketCap data shows Ripple USD (RLUSD) currently priced at $1.00, with a market capitalization of $729.82 million, accounting for 0.02% of market dominance. With daily trading volume at $118.22 million, prices have dropped by 1.32% in the past 24 hours, indicating possible volatility around the launch.

Ripple USD(RLUSD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates that regulatory scrutiny and technological advancements will shape the services’ future. The RLUSD services might lead to enhanced adoption and liquidity within XRP and similar ecosystems. The potential for regulatory expansions, like those seen in Abu Dhabi, could further cement ORQO’s plans.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/orqo-ripple-rlusd-yield-services/

