Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Gauff’s Purple Rolex

Women’s No. 23 Naomi Osaka took to the court Thursday wearing a purple version of a Swarovski crystal-covered outfit she debuted earlier in the week—a minidress with panels of crystals along the bodice, bubble skirt and a crystal-adorned matching jacket—along with a custom pear of Nike sneakers in white, gray, pink, and purple (with a patch that had her name in Japanese) and blue crystal-covered headphones. She also carried a second show-stopping, $495 bedazzled Labubu doll after a red version of the toy, named “Billie Jean Bling,” captured attention after her first match on Tuesday. In his post-match press conference Thursday, Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner wore the same Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer,’ which retails for $18,000, that he wore after winning the U.S. Open last year. Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Thursday match. Women’s No. 3 Coco Gauff sported her discontinued Rolex Oyster Perpetual in Red Grape, which resells for between $6,000 and $11,000, during an emotional press conference after winning her match Thursday (she also wore the $167 “tennis hoop” earrings in silver from the brand Missoma). Iga Świątek, Women’s No. 2, was wearing her 39mm Rolex 1908 in yellow gold, which retails for $25,250, at a press conference after her winning her Thursday match. Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year and sported a black watch in his Thursday match (it’s still unclear exactly which model he was wearing at the Open, but it looked to be part of the brand’s Epic X line, which retail for between $24,000 and $140,000). After his Wednesday match, men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz slipped on a $38,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in 18 kt yellow gold with a turquoise blue and black dial and a high-performance Oysterflex bracelet. Jessica Pegula, women’s No. 4 and daughter of oil billionaire Terrence Pegula, won her second-round match Wednesday while wearing the roughly $90,000 DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune. The same watch brand sponsors American player Tommy Paul, who has worn the $90,000 DB28xs Steel Wheels during the tournament, and Emma Navarro, daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro and the No. 11-ranked player, wore the same watch as Pegula on Wednesday. Pegula is also partnered with jewelry brand gorjana and wore four of their pieces on the court: a diamond ring, diamond chain necklace, diamond huggie earrings and diamond paw necklace, valued at $7,185 in total. Jasmine Paolini, ranked No. 7, wore the $3,550 Van Cleef & Arpels’ diamond Alhambra necklace during her match on Wednesday (Paolini isn’t partnered with the brand but it has become an increasingly popular choice for athletes). Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, won her second match wearing a slew of custom diamond jewels made to commemorate her eighth U.S. Open. Her gold jewelry, all from the brand Material Good, included a choker necklace with eight pear-cut stones—seven white diamonds and one imperial topaz—a tourmaline necklace with eight small diamonds and a pair of drop earrings, each with eight diamonds (an exact retail price isn’t available for the custom jewels, but similar pieces from Material Good sell for between $2,800 and $13,400). Women’s No. 8 Amanda Anisimova has partnered with Tiffany & Co. for the U.S. Open and played her singles match Tuesday wearing several pieces from the brand’s Hardware Collection in gold, including two bracelets, earrings and a pendant necklace worth more than $10,000 in total. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, women’s No. 12, played her match Monday while wearing the $24,000, Spirit of Big Bang Steel Pavé diamond watch from the brand Hublot (which also sponsors Novak Djokovic). Svitolina, the first brand ambassador for Ukrainian jewelry company SOLO for Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond producer, also wore earrings, a bracelet, a ring and a necklace from the brand. Women’s No. 6 Madison Keys is jewelry brand Brilliant Earth’s first ever athlete partner and she played while wearing a $1,350 gold medallion necklace named for her that features a four-leaf clover on one side, with nine diamonds along the outer edge, and embossed charms of a horseshoe, sun, moon, heart and key on the other side. Italian Andrea Vavassori, who won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with his partner Sara Errani last Wednesday, wore a Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport watch in Royal Blue, which retails for $18,000, to receive the trophy. Sinner, a Gucci global brand ambassador, has been photographed with their $2,150 duffle bag made in the U.S. open colors (yellow and blue) and is expected to sport it at this year’s tournament when he debuts Tuesday. Clothing brand Lacoste honored Djokovic with a special product line replacing its famous crocodile with a goat in reference to the popular acronym “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest Of All Time) for a limited collection featuring a polo, T-shirt, tracksuit jacket, cap, and pants.

Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another, and will likely be seen wearing high-dollar timepieces during the tournament. Sabalenka who is sponsored by Audemars Piguet, wore a $91,300 Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph last week while promoting her new “Drinks On Us” campaign with Dobel Tequila. Sinner is sponsored by Rolex, as are seven of the top 10 men and women’s players. Sinner wore a Rolex Daytona worth almost $40,000 after winning Wimbledon in July. When Sabalenka won the U.S. Open last year, she collected her trophy wearing a pink gold watch from Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore collection set with 32 baguette-cut rainbow gemstones, which retails for $114,000. Zverev was for years sponsored by Richard Mille and collaborated with the brand in 2018 to create the RM 67-02, an ultra-light automatic watch designed for athletes in the colors of the German flag. It sells for about $350,000.

Very. Rafael Nadal, who retired last year, wore multiple $1 million Richard Mille watches during his time in the sport. Nadal and the brand collaborated over the years to make 10 different watches including the $1.05 million RM 27-04 he wore to win the 2020 French Open and 2022 Australian Open. At the 2024 French Open, he wore the RM27-05 manual winding flying tourbillon, valued at $1.1 million. Today, those watches sell for between $2 million and $3 million.

It’s not just the players who wear money on their wrists at the U.S. Open. Last year, John Mayer, Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Patrick Mahomes and Simone Biles were all spotted wearing Audemars Piguet watches in the stands. Travis Kelce wore a Rolex Day-Date in 18K yellow gold with baguette-cut diamonds, Jayson Tatum wore a rose gold Patek Philippe and newly minted billionaire Roger Federer was seated next to the CEO of Rolex while wearing the brand’s rare Daytona 100th Anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans Yellow Gold 40MM watch, estimated to be worth upwards of $250,000.

Several luxury brands are partners of the U.S. Open itself. Tiffany & Co. signed a multi-year partnership renewal in 2023 to keep the brand the official trophy partner of the tournament, and the brand each year crafts five separate awards made of sterling silver for the Open—two Singles Championship trophies, each 18 inches tall and nine pounds, and three Doubles Championship trophies each weighing 5.5 pounds. Tiffany has a pop-up experience at this year’s Open where a one-of-a-kind tennis racket is on display, featuring 5 carats of diamonds, alongside a 24-karat gold vermeil tennis ball, stitched with almost 7 carats of diamonds. Rolex has been the “official timekeeper” of the event since 2018, and branded clocks are visible all over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter and fashion partner of the U.S. open.

