Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Świątek’s Rolex Collection

Topline The world’s top tennis players are battling it out on the court at the US Open, with some sporting high-dollar luxury watches and custom diamond jewelry worth tens of thousands of dollars. Andrey Rublev on Aug. 28, 2025 at the US Open. Getty Images

Key Facts

Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another—Rolex sponsors three of the top five women’s players, four of the top five men and the tournament itself—and brands gift some of their flashiest pieces to players to wear on and off the court. Some players—like Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina—wear high-dollar timepieces while playing their matches but a majority of players slip them on after for post-game interviews, press conferences and strategic wrist close-ups. In recent years, other jewelry brands have also hopped on the sponsorship train and women’s players have been seen sporting diamonds and gold pieces this year from Tiffany & Co. (which also makes the tournament’s trophies), Brilliant Earth and Material Good. Here are the most expensive pieces seen on U.S. Open players (and in the stands) so far this year.

Alexander Zverev wearing the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon in rose gold. US Open

Jessica Pegula wears gorjana jewelry and the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from De Bethune in her second round match of the 2025 US Open on Aug. 27, 2025. Getty Images

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Aug. 25, 2025. Getty Images

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan wearing a Bianchet watch at the US Open on Sept. 1, 2025. Getty Images

The Most Expensive Items Worn By Players At The 2025 U.s. Open—ranked

$430,000: Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev wore a Bugatti Tourbillon in Rose Gold from Jacob & Co. at a press conference after winning his Round 2 match. Zverev, who switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year, also wore a black watch during his matches that looked to be part of the brand’s Epic X line, which retail for between $24,000 and $140,000. $180,000: Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bulgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year. $100,000: Italian player Lorenzo Musetti, world No. 10, wore a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin in his post-game press conference Monday. $90,000: Jessica Pegula, women’s No. 4 and daughter of oil billionaire Terrence Pegula, has played her matches while wearing the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune. Emma Navarro, daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro and the No. 11-ranked player, wore the same watch. $90,000: American Tommy Paul, men’s No. 14, wore the DB28xs Steel Wheels from De Bethune during the tournament. $80,000: Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan wore a Bianchet watch during the match that looked to be the same UltraFino Carbon he wore after his victory at the 2024 ATP 500 Halle tournament. $40,000: In his post-match press conference Monday, Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner wore his Rolex ‘Sundust’ Cosmograph Daytona. $38,000: After his Sunday match, men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz slipped on a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in 18 kt yellow gold with a turquoise blue and black dial and a high-performance Oysterflex band. $37,600: Iga Świątek, Women’s No. 2 and longtime Rolex partner, was wearing a Rolex Datejust Oyster in Everose Gold after winning her Round of 16 match Monday. $25,250: Earlier in the week, Świątek was sporting her 39mm Rolex 1908 in yellow gold. $24,000: Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, women’s No. 12, wore the Spirit of Big Bang Steel Pavé diamond watch from the brand Hublot. $24,000: Hublot aso sponsors Novak Djokovic, who has sported a Big Bang Unico in blue throughout the tournament. $22,250: American Taylor Fritz, world No. 4, wore a two-tone Rolex Daytona on his wrist after his Sunday match. $18,000: Sinner wore the Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer,’ the same watch he wore when he won the U.S. Open last year, in the early rounds of this year’s tournament. $18,000: Italian Andrea Vavassori, who won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with his partner Sara Errani, wore a Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport watch in Royal Blue to receive the trophy. $14,700: Czech player Tomáš Macháč wore a Chronoswiss Pulse One in the color sand for his post-match game interview after the third round. $11,000: Women’s No. 3 Coco Gauff sported her discontinued Rolex Oyster Perpetual in Red Grape, which resells for between $6,000 and $11,000 press conferences (she also wore the $167 cubic zirconia “tennis hoop” earrings in silver from the brand Missoma).

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain wearing a $38,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. Getty Images

Iga Swiatek after her match on Sept. 1, 2025. Getty Images

Iga Swiatek of Poland talks to the media wearing her 39mm Rolex 1908 in yellow gold on Aug. 23, 2025. Getty Images

Coco Gauff becomes emotional during a post-match interview after winning against Croatia’s Donna Vekic on Aug. 28, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Tommy Paul wearing the $90,000 DB28xs Steel Wheels by De Bethune. Getty Images

Emma Navarro wears the DB28xs Starry Seas. Getty Images

What Other Luxury Items Did Us Open Players Wear This Year?

Labubus. Women’s No. 23 Naomi Osaka, who upset American No. 3 Coco Gauff in an Monday, has carried several show-stopping Labubu dolls during her time at the U.S. Open worth roughly $500 per toy and each covered in crystals and sporting the punny names “Billie Jean Bling,” “Arthur Flash,” “LaBillieBoo,” and “Althea Glitterson.” A Labubu wearing a sweatband was spotted on Elena Rybakina’s racquet bag and Mirra Andreeva opened a Labubu box on the Women’s Tennis Association’s Instagram page. Diamonds. Pegula is also partnered with jewelry brand gorjana and wore four of their pieces on the court: a diamond ring, diamond chain necklace, diamond huggie earrings and diamond paw necklace, valued at $7,185 in total. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, wore slew of custom diamond jewels made to commemorate her eighth U.S. Open. Her gold jewelry, all from the brand Material Good, included a choker necklace with eight pear-cut stones—seven white diamonds and one imperial topaz—a tourmaline necklace with eight small diamonds and a pair of drop earrings, each with eight diamonds (an exact retail price isn’t available for the custom jewels, but similar pieces from Material Good sell for between $2,800 and $13,400). Tiffany & Co. Women’s No. 8 Amanda Anisimova partnered with the brand for the U.S. Open and played her singles match Tuesday wearing several pieces from the Tiffany Hardware Collection in gold, including two bracelets, earrings and a pendant necklace worth more than $10,000 in total. Brilliant Earth. Women’s No. 6 Madison Keys is the jewelry brand’s first ever athlete partner, and she played while wearing a $1,350 gold medallion necklace named for her that features a four-leaf clover on one side, with nine diamonds along the outer edge, and embossed charms of a horseshoe, sun, moon, heart and key on the other side. Van Cleef. Jasmine Paolini, ranked No. 7, wore the $3,550 Van Cleef & Arpels’ diamond Alhambra necklace during a match (Paolini isn’t partnered with the brand but it has become an increasingly popular choice for athletes). Gucci. Sinner, a Gucci global brand ambassador, was photographed with a personalized version of a $2,150 duffle bag made in the U.S. open colors (yellow and blue). Lacoste. The clothing brand honored Djokovic with a special product line replacing its famous crocodile with a goat in reference to the popular acronym “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest Of All Time) for a limited collection featuring a polo, T-shirt, tracksuit jacket, cap, and pants.

Naomi Osaka of Japan shows off her Labubu “Althea Glitterson” won Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Getty Images

Madison Keys on Day Two of the 2025 U.S. Open on Aug. 25, 2025. Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka wore custom diamond necklaces and earrings from Material Good in her first singles match of the U.S. Open against Rebeka Masarova on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Getty Images

Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Day 4 of the US Open Aug. 27, 2025. Getty Images

Which Watches Did Spectators Wear To The Us Open?

It’s not just the players who wear money on their wrists at the Open. Legendary MLB pitcher CC Sabathia was spotted wearing a $360,000 Rolex Daytona “Giraffe” and Cleveland Cavaliers player Donovan Mitchell wore a $380,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus. Actor Steve Carrell attended wearing a $130,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in Oyster platinum, Russell Wilson sported a $64,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Self-Winding Chronograph and”Abbot Elementary” star Tyler James Williams wore a $22,000 Cartier Tank Louis. Last year, John Mayer, Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Patrick Mahomes and Simone Biles were all spotted wearing Audemars Piguet watches in the stands. Travis Kelce wore a Rolex Day-Date in 18K yellow gold with baguette-cut diamonds, Jayson Tatum wore a rose gold Patek Philippe and newly minted billionaire Roger Federer was seated next to the CEO of Rolex at the 2024 while wearing the brand’s rare Daytona 100th Anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans Yellow Gold 40MM watch, estimated to be worth upwards of $250,000.

Which Watch Brands Sponsor U.s. Open Tennis Players?

Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another. Sabalenka who is sponsored by Audemars Piguet, wore a $91,300 Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph last week while promoting her new “Drinks On Us” campaign with Dobel Tequila. Sinner is sponsored by Rolex, as are seven of the top 10 men and women’s players. Sinner wore a Rolex Daytona worth almost $40,000 after winning Wimbledon in July. When Sabalenka won the U.S. Open last year, she collected her trophy wearing a pink gold watch from Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore collection set with 32 baguette-cut rainbow gemstones, which retails for $114,000. Zverev was for years sponsored by Richard Mille and collaborated with the brand in 2018 to create the RM 67-02, an ultra-light automatic watch designed for athletes in the colors of the German flag. It sells for about $350,000.

How Expensive Can The Tennis Players’ Watches Get?

Very. Rafael Nadal, who retired last year, wore multiple $1 million Richard Mille watches during his time in the sport. Nadal and the brand collaborated over the years to make 10 different watches including the $1.05 million RM 27-04 he wore to win the 2020 French Open and 2022 Australian Open. At the 2024 French Open, he wore the RM27-05 manual winding flying tourbillon, valued at $1.1 million. Today, those watches sell for between $2 million and $3 million.

Rafael Nadal wears the Richard Mille RM27-05 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon on May 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Key Background

Several luxury brands are partners of the U.S. Open itself. Tiffany & Co. signed a multi-year partnership renewal in 2023 to keep the brand the official trophy partner of the tournament, and the brand each year crafts five separate awards made of sterling silver for the Open—two Singles Championship trophies, each 18 inches tall and nine pounds, and three Doubles Championship trophies each weighing 5.5 pounds. Tiffany has a pop-up experience at this year’s Open where a one-of-a-kind tennis racket is on display, featuring 5 carats of diamonds, alongside a 24-karat gold vermeil tennis ball, stitched with almost 7 carats of diamonds. Rolex has been the “official timekeeper” of the event since 2018, and branded clocks are visible all over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter and fashion partner of the U.S. open.

