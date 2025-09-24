TLDR OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses. The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally. OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge. The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on [...] The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses. The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally. OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge. The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on [...] The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.

OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 00:07
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375+0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1166+2.37%
Allo
RWA$0.007827+10.41%

TLDR

  • OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses.
  • The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally.
  • OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge.
  • The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on regulatory compliance and blockchain adoption.

OSL Group has successfully completed the acquisition of Koinsayang, a licensed digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. This acquisition, which was finalized through the issuance of approximately 9.266 million consideration shares, grants OSL Group full regulatory approval to operate in Indonesia. The move is a key part of the company’s expansion strategy across Southeast Asia, positioning OSL to offer cryptocurrency and derivatives trading in a rapidly growing market.

The acquisition provides OSL Group with a platform to deliver regulated financial services, including the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and PayFi services. These services will cater to the increasing demand for digital asset solutions in Indonesia, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia. OSL’s entry into Indonesia comes at a time when the country ranks third globally in RWA interest, highlighting its significant potential as a regional hub for blockchain technology.

Strategic Expansion into Indonesia’s Growing Digital Asset Market

The acquisition of Koinsayang marks OSL Group’s first major step into Indonesia’s digital asset market. With a strong local brand and established user base, Koinsayang offers OSL the ideal entry point into the Indonesian market. Leveraging Koinsayang’s resources, OSL aims to broaden its client coverage and accelerate blockchain adoption in the region. The company plans to launch a range of innovative and regulated financial products that will expand the scope of services for retail and institutional clients alike.

Indonesia’s digital finance landscape presents a massive opportunity. The country’s large, tech-savvy population, combined with its relatively clear regulatory framework, makes it an attractive destination for digital asset services. With Indonesia’s significant interest in RWAs, OSL is well-positioned to drive forward innovation in tokenized financial products, contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology across Southeast Asia.

OSL Group Focuses on Compliance and Blockchain Innovation

According to Ivan Wong, OSL Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Indonesia offers a strong combination of scale and structure that is ideal for integrating traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 solutions. He pointed out that the country’s robust internet penetration and growing digital finance user base make it an important market for regulated crypto services.

Wong further emphasized that Indonesia’s clear regulatory framework provides OSL with a solid foundation to expand its compliance-driven global strategy.

The acquisition also strengthens OSL Group’s leadership in the digital asset space by providing access to a larger market and enabling the company to deliver more compliant, innovative financial services. OSL Group’s focus on regulatory compliance and blockchain adoption will continue to drive its growth and enhance its position as a leading provider of digital asset trading services in Asia.

Leveraging Koinsayang’s Brand to Drive Market Penetration

OSL Group plans to utilize Koinsayang’s established brand recognition to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian market. By combining Koinsayang’s local market knowledge and customer base with OSL’s expertise in technology and regulatory compliance, the company intends to launch new, innovative financial products.

This approach is expected to help attract a broader customer base and build greater market influence in the digital asset sector.

The integration of Koinsayang into OSL Group also offers the potential to diversify revenue streams and enhance the company’s global competitiveness. As digital asset services continue to gain popularity, OSL’s expanded offerings will position the company as a key player in the evolving digital finance ecosystem.

The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.57+1.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,926-0.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004497+2.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price went parabolic again as the recent short-squeeze resumed. However, the formation of a double-top pattern and the funding rate point to an eventual crash in the coming days. MYX Finance (MYX) came in the spotlight earlier this…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MYX Finance
MYX$8.82769-5.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:57
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models