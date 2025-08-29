OSL Group's mid-year financial report: total revenue of HK$195 million, a year-on-year increase of 58%

PANews reported on August 29th that OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) officially announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Core business revenue reached HK$189 million, a year-on-year increase of 187%; total revenue reached HK$195 million, a year-on-year increase of 58%; revenue from the new OSL Pay business reached HK$55.94 million, accounting for 29% of total revenue; total platform transaction volume reached HK$68.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 200%; and assets under custody reached HK$5.694 billion, a year-on-year increase of 50%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.