The post OSL HK Becomes First Hong Kong Exchange to Offer BNB Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
OSL HK has launched BNB trading services for professional investors, becoming the first Hong Kong exchange to support BNB. The platform now offers three trading pairs: BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC. This launch aims to meet institutional demand for quality digital assets and reflects OSL HK’s strategic diversification. The move positions OSL as a leader in expanding cryptocurrency options for professional traders in Hong Kong’s growing digital asset market.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.