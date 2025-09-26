Ouinex Beta Is Officially Live; Here is Why Over 2,000 Users Signed Up in Less than 24 Hours

Ouinex exchange is powered by its unique No-CLOB execution model that gives retail traders an edge in the market.

Through SocialFi, Ouinex enables all users to earn crypto rewards via NEX points.

Trading crypto alongside traditional financial assets with guaranteed zero market manipulation will enable Ouinex to compete with legacy exchanges.

Ouinex, the next-generation trading platform backed by a community of more than 10,000 retail traders, has officially launched its Open Beta. Within the first 24 hours of Ouinex’s Open Beta campaign, more than 2,000 users signed up, with the majority already using the SocialFi and demo trading different crypto assets together with traditional assets.

“This Open Beta is a pivotal milestone — for the first time, users can experience not only seamless trading across asset classes but also unlock real value through our SocialFi rewards and ecosystem participation,” Ilies Larbi, CEO and Founder of Ouinex, noted.

Top Reasons Why Ouinex Gained Over 2K Users After the Official Launch of Open Beta

Community-focused Strategy and execution model

Ouinex exchange has collaborated with its community to ensure sustainable future development. For instance, the next generation exchange raised $5.8 million from more than 10k active retail traders to build its unique trading products.

Notably, Ouinex sold more than 65 million $OUIX tokens ahead of its much-awaited token generation event (TGE). As such, Ouinex has attracted a vibrant online community of over 45k users on Telegram, and more than 36k followers on X.

In order to set itself apart from existing exchanges, Ouinex offers five major asset classes including spot crypto, crypto perpetuals, forex, indices, and commodities derivatives. Most importantly, trading on Ouinex exchange is facilitated through its proprietary No-Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), which gives retail traders a less manipulative trading environment.

Every Ouinex user has a chance to earn passively through NEX points, which can be converted to crypto assets. The digital asset trading platform enables users to earn through demo trading, referrals, and social engagement.

“At Ouinex, our mission is to eliminate the barriers between crypto and traditional finance. Every action on Ouinex – trading, referrals, content sharing on social media – fuels our community and pays users back,” Larbi added.

Robust Liquidity and Institutional Partnerships

In order to facilitate seamless trading, Ouinex has inked several strategic partnerships in the past years. For instance, Ouinex announced a strategic partnership with Fortress Core Content, a liquidity and infrastructure provider, in June 2025.

Earlier this year, Ouinex announced a partnership with Netdania, a market data provider, to help build an institutional-grade trading platform. During the first quarter of 2024, Ouinex partnered with CROSSx ECN to provide ultra-low latency execution of trades. Meanwhile, Ouinex has closely collaborated with InteractivTrading, a French-based trading academy with over 150k active traders

“The Open Beta is a turning point. Our community has been waiting for this to finally trade crypto and TradFi instruments under one roof, while being rewarded for every action. Ouinex isn’t just another exchange; it’s the future of trading, community-driven and fair,” Rodolphe Steffan, Founder of InteractivTrading and Ouinex shareholder, noted.

Regulatory Compliance

Another major contributor to Ouinex gaining significant traction after launching its Open Beta is partially due to its regulatory compliance. Moreover, crypto traders are willing to register with exchanges that are regulated to ensure optimal funds protection.

For instance, Ouinex obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). The digital asset exchange is also regulated in France and has indicated plans to obtain operational licenses from different nations led by El Salvador.



