Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub

The emerging crypto and digital asset markets have long been plagued by significant gaps and obstacles that have prevented seamless trade in and between these markets and traditional financial institutions. These gaps and obstacles are finally being overcome, thanks to Ouinex, a next-generation exchange that has officially opened its global beta, giving traders worldwide their first chance to experience a platform designed to merge crypto with stocks, commodities, forex, and more, all from a single wallet.

The launch follows months of closed testing and community-driven refinements. Early adopters can now sign up to explore Ouinex’s full trading environment, which introduces a combination of features rarely seen in one place: a transparent “No-CLOB” (Central Limit Order Book) execution model for fair pricing, a proprietary token-launchpad for early-stage projects, and a SocialFi layer that rewards users for both trading activity and community engagement.

According to Ilies Larbi, Ouinex’s founder and CEO, Ouinex’s goal has always been to remove the friction between crypto and traditional finance. With the new open beta, traders can finally experience multi-asset trading and SocialFi rewards in one unified ecosystem in which every action , from the execution of trades to the sharing content, helps grow the community and gives value back to users.

Multi-Asset Access, One Wallet

Ouinex’s infrastructure is built for versatility. From a single account, users can trade forex pairs, stock indices, commodities, spot crypto, and crypto derivatives – all using crypto as collateral. Its No-CLOB execution model aims to protect retail traders from market manipulation while letting institutional players compete for the best price.

The platform also offers a proprietary Launchpad for token presales, while its SocialFi rewards program allows participants to earn NEX Points for demo trading, referrals, and social media engagement. Those points can be converted into crypto, turning everyday platform activity into potential earnings. Ouinex’s own token, $OUIX, will soon be listed, providing additional incentives for long-term community participation.

Built With – and for – the Community

Rodolphe Steffan, the founder of InteractivTrading and an Ouinex shareholder, said that Ouinex has, ever since its inception, always involved traders directly in the product’s evolution. He said that the beta launch is the moment the Ouinex community has been anticipating, and that being able to trade crypto and traditional instruments under one roof while earning rewards for every interaction is a major milestone for the industry as a whole. As such, he said that Ouinex is setting a new standard for fairness and user ownership.

Founded to bring transparency and inclusivity to financial markets, Ouinex has already built a sizable following even before full launch by raising $5.8 million from over 10,000 retail traders and selling over 65 million $OUIX tokens. The platform maintains regulatory coverage across five continents and has cultivated a vibrant global community, boasting more than 32,000 Telegram members and 39,000 followers on X (Twitter).

By blending crypto and traditional finance with a SocialFi twist, Ouinex aims to redefine how traders interact with global markets. The open beta is live now at www.ouinex.com, where users can create accounts, participate in SocialFi quests for crypto rewards, gain early access to the Launchpad, and help shape the platform ahead of its worldwide release