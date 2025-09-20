OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm.

This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining.

OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs

1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy

USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining.

2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation

No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies.

3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations

All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security.

OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path

1. Registration and Verification

Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting.

2. Choose a Hashrate Plan

Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH.

3. Enable Dual Mining

The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining.

4. Manage Settlements

Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth.

OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode:

Contract Example:

Beginner Trial Plan

Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily Revenue: $4 | Total Net Profit: $100 + $8

Bitmain Antminer KA3

Investment: $1200 | Duration: 12 days | Daily Revenue: $15.84 | Total Net Profit: $1200 + $190.08

Bitmain Antminer L9

Investment: $3500 | Duration: 25 days | Daily Revenue: $48.65 | Total Net Profit: $3500 + $1216.25

Bitcoin Miner S21+ Hyd

Investment: $7900 | Duration: 32 days | Daily Revenue: $114.55 | Total Net Profit: $7900 + $3665.60

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd

Investment: $10,000 | Duration: 35 days Daily Income: $155 | Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,425

DCTANK AW1

Investment Amount: $55,000 | Period: 42 Days | Daily Income: $1,061.5 | Total Net Profit: $55,000 + $44,583

For more contracts, please visit: OurCryptoMiner Official Website

Security and Compliance: The Cornerstone of User Trust

OurCryptoMiner always prioritizes user asset security and compliant operations. The platform utilizes 100% reserve custody, with all USDC managed by a licensed institution and accessible on-chain in real time. The core smart contract has undergone a CertiK security audit, ensuring transparent operation and preventing tampering. We provide a legal and compliant mining platform for users worldwide. Individuals and institutions alike can participate with confidence in transparent and compliant operations.

OurCryptoMiner Intelligent AI

Amidst the wave of intelligent upgrades, OurCryptoMiner is building a value network that provides services from single mining to the entire digital asset chain. This technology-driven model transforms the passive nature of traditional cloud mining into active value creation. The optimized mobile app supports real-time profit viewing, allowing users to stay informed of mining activity and easily manage their earnings. This provides users with a more efficient and user-friendly platform management

For more information about OurCryptoMiner, please visit the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com.