Outage Frustrates Robinhood Traders, HOOD Dips While Galaxy Gains

A system failure on the Robinhood app disrupted user trades during Monday’s market open, triggering sharp online backlash. Many retail traders lost access to their accounts and were unable to place trades as volatility spiked. Meanwhile, Robinhood’s stock (HOOD) dropped 1.25% to $147.42 by midday trading.

Widespread Outages Hit Robinhood at Peak Trading Hours

Robinhood users reported major outages early Monday, with complaints flooding social media just as markets opened. Many said the app would not load or allow trades during the morning session, a crucial time for active traders.

Others expressed concern over missed opportunities, as fast-moving stocks changed direction within minutes. The issue appeared to be widespread, although Robinhood had not issued an official statement at the time of press. Robinhood’s system status page also showed no alerts despite user complaints increasing by the hour.

This is not the first technical issue for Robinhood in 2025, but the timing raised new concerns about platform stability. Traders rely heavily on early-session access, making any delay costly and frustrating. Robinhood has not yet addressed what caused the outage or when full service will return.

Robinhood Faces Competitive Threat from GalaxyOne Launch

As Robinhood users scrambled for answers, Galaxy Digital launched its new retail trading platform, GalaxyOne, on the same day. The app supports commission-free trades for over 2,000 US stocks and crypto, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. It also offers yield-bearing cash accounts and exclusive investment notes.

Galaxy Digital shares jumped nearly 10% Monday after the launch, showing investor optimism toward the new platform.

The launch drew interest from traders disillusioned with Robinhood’s recent outages.

The new platform appears to directly challenge Robinhood’s core user base with its combined crypto and equity offerings. Robinhood may face user migration if technical issues persist and alternatives gain trust. Robinhood has yet to comment on GalaxyOne’s debut or its impact on the market.

Robinhood’s 1.25% stock decline on Monday followed rising frustration from users locked out of the platform. The dip, while modest, reflects growing concern over Robinhood’s infrastructure during peak hours. Market watchers noted that even brief outages can harm confidence in trading platforms.

