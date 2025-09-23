The crypto market faced a brutal selloff today, with over $1 billion in leveraged long positions liquidated in just an hour. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the plunge, triggering panic across exchanges. Excessive leverage and margin calls amplified the crash, while technical indicators like RSI and trading volume signaled deep market stress. Though some analysts see potential short-term rebounds, volatility remains high, reminding traders that crypto’s rewards come with equally steep risks.The crypto market faced a brutal selloff today, with over $1 billion in leveraged long positions liquidated in just an hour. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the plunge, triggering panic across exchanges. Excessive leverage and margin calls amplified the crash, while technical indicators like RSI and trading volume signaled deep market stress. Though some analysts see potential short-term rebounds, volatility remains high, reminding traders that crypto’s rewards come with equally steep risks.

Over $1 Billion Vanishes: Crypto Market Hit by Sudden Liquidation Wave

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/23 16:00
1
1$0.014115+95.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.116502-0.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.008263+6.24%
crypto
  • Over $1 billion in leveraged long positions were wiped out in just one hour, causing significant market disruption.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum led the crash, with long traders absorbing more than 95% of liquidations.
  • High volatility and margin calls underscore that while crypto offers big rewards, the risks remain equally steep.

The cryptocurrency market took a brutal hit today, with over $1 billion in leveraged long positions wiped out in just one hour. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the plunge, sparking panic across exchanges. The liquidation chart tells the story: steady activity through the day, then a towering green spike marking the $1 billion flush. Bitcoin’s sharp drop is shown by the yellow line, showing how forced selling triggered the crash.

Source: Coinglass

$1B Flash Wipeout Sends Crypto Market Reeling

Unlike previous selloffs driven by hacks or whale moves, this wipeout was fueled by macro pressures and leverage mismanagement. This raises interest rates & inflation fears, safer assets like bonds and treasuries suddenly look more attractive, pulling money out of riskier bets like crypto.

Too much leverage caused a chain reaction of margin calls, which led to more liquidations and sped up Bitcoin’s drop. Bitcoin’s price plunged sharply to around $112,000, with high trading volume and momentum indicators signalling strong bearish pressure.

Source: TradingView

According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin’s chart tells the story in real time. As prices plunged toward $112,000, a massive red candle sliced through the 50-day moving average. It is clear evidence of panic selling. Volume surged as liquidations kicked in, and momentum indicators like RSI dropped sharply, reflecting not just technical weakness but shaken confidence across the market.

ETH and BTC Lead Long Liquidations

Today’s meltdown echoes previous flash crashes. In February 2025, over $2.2 billion in long positions were liquidated within a single day after the Trump administration’s surprise tariffs rocked global markets. Looking back to previous performances, long traders tend to absorb the heaviest losses. The aggressive leverage leaves them vulnerable to even small pullbacks.

According to data curated by Coinglass, this time was no different; more than 95% of liquidations came from longs. Long traders bore the brunt of today’s Wipeout, with ETH and BTC leading losses.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read: Inside Today’s Crypto Market: What Went Down in the Crypto Market?

Crypto Market Insight: High Risks, Uncertain Moves

Market sentiment is still on shaky ground. With central banks hinting at tighter policies ahead, traders are treading carefully, unsure of what’s next. Volatility isn’t going anywhere. For now, this crash serves as a stark reminder: crypto may offer big rewards, but it comes with equally big risks..

According to a recent post on X by MerlijnTrader, Bitcoin appears to be retracing the infamous 2017 crash. It is not just in charts, but in sentiment too. After reaching highs, the market went through a period of hesitation and panic, and now seems to be hitting a low point. With $1 billion wiped out in just an hour, it seems like history’s “final flush” is playing out again. Whether the past truly repeats or simply rhymes, the fear is tangible, and so are the losses.

Today’s $1 billion wipeout shows just how fast the crypto market can turn. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the losses, proving that leverage can amplify panic in minutes. The market’s emotional swings echo past crashes like 2017, reminding traders that while crypto can offer big rewards, it carries equally big risks. Managing risk remains more important than chasing gains.

Also Read: XRP, BNB, & Dogecoin Dominate as Explosive Trending Coins While Crypto Market Heats Up

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading