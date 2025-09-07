Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 00:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.09903+1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016945+4.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4195+0.76%
BounceBit
BB$0.13953-2.45%
  • Over $45 million in insider token unlocks set for Sep. 8-14 across multiple projects.
  • Aptos leads with a $28.96M release, equal to 0.98% of its circulating supply.
  • IO, PEAQ, BB, and AGI follow with unlocks valued between $1.4M and $5.2M.

More than $45.2 million worth of insider token unlocks are scheduled between September 8 and 14, according to data from Tokenomist. These unlocks involve allocations to teams, founders, and private investors. This new supply could influence the short-term market activity of the tokens.

Aptos Leads With $29M Unlock

Aptos will see the largest release of the week on September 11. Roughly $28.96 million in tokens will be unlocked, representing 0.98% of its circulating supply. While the percentage is under 1%, the value of the release makes Aptos the dominant figure in this week’s unlock calendar.

Notably, Aptos unlocked 11.31 million tokens ($45.24 million) on July 12, 1.76% of its circulating supply, to the market. The release followed May and June unlocks valued at $65 million and $53–$59 million, respectively. 

Interestingly, Aptos’ price reactions to past unlocks have been mixed, ranging from a 3.6% increase in April to a 7.8% drop in May. The July tokens were distributed to the community, core contributors, the foundation, and investors.

As of this press time, APT is trading at $4.22, a 1.7% decline in the past day. The token has been on a downward trend for the past year, experiencing a 27% loss during that period.

IO and PEAQ Face Higher Percentage Unlocks

IO and PEAQ will also experience significant token releases. IO’s unlock, scheduled for September 11, amounts to $5.17 million, equal to 5% of its circulating supply. PEAQ will follow on September 12 with a $4.94 million unlock, representing 7.28% of its supply. Both stand out for their higher percentage impact compared to Aptos.

Additional Unlocks Across Smaller Projects

Two other projects, BB and AGI, will see smaller but still notable unlocks. BB will release $3.57 million worth of tokens on September 10, accounting for 6.67% of circulation. AGI is set for a $1.46 million unlock on September 11, representing 1.78% of supply.

Other projects, including COPI, GLMR, and ACE, will contribute less than $1.2 million combined to this week’s releases. While smaller in dollar value, these unlocks continue to add incremental supply to the broader market.

Token unlocks are closely tracked because they can influence liquidity and price. When insider allocations enter circulation, markets often anticipate increased selling pressure.

Related: Aptos Helps Franklin Templeton Advance TradFi On-Chain With $400M Fund

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/over-45m-in-insider-token-unlocks-set-to-hit-market-sept-8-14/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01576-0.88%
Solana
SOL$200.11-1.67%
Tron
TRX$0.3265-1.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Share
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-0.07%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21401-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:52
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0956-5.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06639+3.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?