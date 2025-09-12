Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Yu Jin, 5.355 million UNI (approximately $ 52.9 million) was transferred to an address suspected to belong to the Anchorage institutional platform, of which 200,000 UNI (approximately $ 1.97 million) had been transferred to a centralized exchange nine hours prior. These UNI were primarily purchased through Anchorage Digital in 2023 at an average price of $ 4.95 , resulting in a profit of approximately $ 27.5 million.

