Over $7.5m Raised: BlockchainFX Presale Is The Web3 Project That Could Be The Best Crypto Investment In 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 02:51
Solana and Pepe stand at opposite ends of the crypto spectrum. Solana has become a developer hub with blazing transaction speeds, while Pepe has drawn meme coin fans chasing viral momentum. Both have enjoyed market surges, and both have also endured sharp pullbacks. Both underline why investors seeking more than fast chains and fleeting memes are being tempted by a web3 project built on sustainability and utility: BlockchainFX ($BFX) is poised to end 2025 as easily the best crypto to buy.

Here’s why.

Solana’s Strengths And Challenges

Solana’s high throughput has been a major draw for DeFi and NFT projects, but network outages and high validator requirements have raised questions about decentralisation and resilience. While developers continue to build, token holders remain exposed to swings in sentiment when downtime or congestion appears.

BlockchainFX is stepping into a space where it can offer speed and decentralisation without being confined to a single blockchain or asset class.

The Fleeting Nature Of Meme Coins Like Pepe

Pepe embodies the speculative thrill of meme coins. It can generate sudden gains, and just as quickly lose them, because it lacks a revenue model or inherent utility. Holders must rely on hype cycles to sustain value.

This is not a criticism so much as an observation: meme tokens are designed for entertainment, not to deliver daily income or multi-market trading.

BlockchainFX Opens Access To Hundreds Of Markets

In contrast, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as a decentralised super app where users can trade more than 500 assets across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and beyond. Instead of juggling multiple platforms, traders can manage all their positions from one interface while retaining custody of their assets.

This breadth gives BlockchainFX a fundamentally larger potential fee base, which feeds directly into its staking rewards system.

Presale Pricing And Bonuses Reward Early Participants

At $0.024 today, BFX’s presale represents a built-in upside ahead of its $0.05 listing price. Early buyers can also unlock an extra 30% allocation by entering the BLOCK30 code, adding a time-limited bonus that rewards early adoption.

This pricing structure and incentive model place BlockchainFX among the best presales to buy now for those seeking crypto with high ROI rather than speculation alone.

Daily Passive Income Through Fee Redistribution

BlockchainFX’s staking model is designed to convert platform revenue into tangible returns. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed back to users daily in BFX and USDT. The remaining portion pays for token buybacks, with half of those tokens burned permanently to reduce supply and support long-term value.

This approach differs from inflationary staking schemes because it shares real cash flow rather than simply minting new tokens.

Real-World Spending Power With The BFX Visa Card

BlockchainFX also connects its on-platform rewards to real-world spending. Its presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card, available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, allows holders to top up with BFX and 20+ cryptocurrencies, spend up to $100,000 per transaction, withdraw up to $10,000 monthly at ATMs, and use both BFX and USDT rewards for payments worldwide, online or in-store.

Because this card is only available during the presale, it adds a unique utility layer that Solana and Pepe do not offer.

Decentralisation As A Core Principle

Unlike platforms tied to a single company or meme trend, BlockchainFX is built around decentralised control and user sovereignty. By giving traders access to multiple asset classes without handing custody to a central intermediary, it aligns with crypto’s original ethos while greatly expanding its scope.

Forecasts are never guarantees, but the fundamentals of BFX’s presale point to a clear growth story. Doubling from $0.024 to $0.05 is only the first stage. As user numbers and trading volumes increase, the combination of daily rewards, token burns and multi-asset access could create a compounding effect that makes BFX one of the best cryptos to buy for the next market cycle.

BlockchainFX Is A Different Proposition To Solana And Pepe

Solana and Pepe each have their niches, one as a fast smart-contract chain, the other as a viral meme token, but neither offers the combination of multi-market access, real revenue sharing and direct spending power. BlockchainFX is aiming to fill that gap.

With more than $7.5 million already raised, a presale price of $0.024 ahead of a $0.05 launch, and an ecosystem spanning hundreds of assets plus an exclusive Visa card, BFX stands out as one of the best presales to buy now. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI and the best crypto price predictions for you, BlockchainFX is shaping up to be a very different kind of opportunity, a super app. 

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

