The post Over Two-Thirds Of Americans Say Economy Is Fair Or Poor In Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A poll from The Economist and YouGov published Tuesday found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is either in fair or poor condition, just days after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and signaled additional cuts later this year. The Economist/YouGov poll was published Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts In the poll, which surveyed 1,551 U.S. adults between Sept. 19 and Sept. 22, 35% of Americans described the economy as "poor," while 32% described it as "fair." The share of respondents who described the economy as "good" was 24% while 4% described it as "excellent." This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/23/more-than-two-thirds-of-americans-say-the-economy-is-fair-or-poor-poll-finds/