Ozak AI Raises Millions, BlockDAG Grows Fast, Yet Pepeto Presale Crushes Both

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:29
Crypto News

The presale scene is heating up, and a few projects are breaking through the noise with major inflows. Ozak AI is attracting AI-focused investors with $2.6 million raised and fresh partnerships.

BlockchainFX is building momentum as a multi-asset super app, crossing $7 million while rolling out a presale Visa card. Pepeto, the fast-rising meme coin, has pulled in over $6.8 million, offers 224% staking rewards, and already launched a demo exchange. Meanwhile, BlockDAG shocked the market by locking nearly $410 million and onboarding millions of miners even before its mainnet.

Ozak AI: AI Utility Meets DePIN Growth

Early backers of Ozak AI who entered at $0.01 are already seeing upside as the token advances through presale stages. With each round lifting the price, modest early positions are turning into strong potential gains ahead of exchange listing.

Ozak AI brings real-world credibility with its mix of predictive AI systems, decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and automation through the Ozak Stream Network. This is more than just hype, it is technology aimed at scaling.

Still, while Ozak is building its lane, Pepeto stands out for combining meme strength with real tools. Its demo exchange is already live, and unlike Ozak’s higher entry, Pepeto trades at just $0.000000156, giving investors one of the lowest-cost entries in the market.

BlockchainFX Breaks $7M As Presale Runs Hot

BlockchainFX has moved past $7 million, with token pricing set to rise from $0.022 to $0.05 at launch. That gives presale buyers a clear double before listing, fueling demand in early rounds.

The project aims to be a decentralized super app linking crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs on one platform. A presale-only Visa card adds to its appeal, supporting 20+ tokens and linking staking payouts to real-world use.

Yet while BlockchainFX targets financial services, Pepeto is gaining steam on culture and speed. With presale tokens under a millionth of a dollar and staking at 224% APY staking, Pepeto offers sharper upside compared to BlockchainFX’s measured expansion.

Pepeto: Meme Power With Real Tech and Story

Pepeto is quickly cutting through the meme crowd. The presale has passed $6.8 million, with tokens live at $0.000000156. It is not just hype, PepetoSwap, its zero-fee DEX, is already in demo, set to host the next wave of meme launches in 2026.

Investors are also staking at 224% APY, growing positions even before listings. The project carries a unique backstory too: Pepe and Pepeto share the same 420 trillion cap, but Pepeto stands for Technology and Opportunity. Rumors of ex-Pepe links only fuel the lore. If Pepeto climbs toward Pepe’s price levels, today’s entry could mean life-changing multiples.

BlockDAG Sets Records With $410M Raised

BlockDAG has smashed presale expectations. Over 3 million users are mining BDAG through the X1 app before launch, making adoption visible in real time.

From $0.001 in Stage 1, BlockDAG has sold 26.2 billion tokens, raised nearly $410 million, and drawn 312,000 holders. Pricing now sits at $0.0013, with a projected ROI above 3,700% when it lists at $0.05. Miners are also buying rigs, further scaling demand.

BlockDAG is strong on numbers, but Pepeto shines differently, built on viral retail growth, staking, and one of the lowest entry prices anywhere. Both highlight adoption, but Pepeto’s meme culture and FOMO factor make it unique.

Final Take: Pepeto Rising As The Dark Horse

Ozak AI brings AI innovation, BlockchainFX is building a finance super app, and BlockDAG is setting record-breaking presale numbers. But Pepeto blends meme culture with real products, high staking rewards, and one of the lowest presale entries in the market.

With the same max supply as Pepe, a live demo exchange, and stronger fundamentals, Pepeto is already being compared to Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe itself. If it even nears Pepe’s trading levels, early investors could be looking at gains of a lifetime.

Don’t Miss Pepeto While It’s Still in Presale :

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 224% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

