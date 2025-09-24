Ozak AI, an emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, has made a big buzz in the crypto market. The native token, $OZ, has so far broken the $0.012 mark in its presale stages. With every price increase, investors are looking at the possibility of making huge returns. As the bull run is coming close, Ozak AI […] The post Ozak AI Surpasses $0.012 as Market Eyes AI Token Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ozak AI, an emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, has made a big buzz in the crypto market. The native token, $OZ, has so far broken the $0.012 mark in its presale stages. With every price increase, investors are looking at the possibility of making huge returns. As the bull run is coming close, Ozak AI […] The post Ozak AI Surpasses $0.012 as Market Eyes AI Token Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ozak AI Surpasses $0.012 as Market Eyes AI Token Potential

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 03:51
Ozak AI, an emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, has made a big buzz in the crypto market. The native token, $OZ, has so far broken the $0.012 mark in its presale stages. With every price increase, investors are looking at the possibility of making huge returns. As the bull run is coming close, Ozak AI intends to go beyond other altcoins with an attractive opportunity for early investors.

Ozak AI: A Visionary AI and Blockchain Fusion


Ozak AI is a decentralized and scalable platform that integrates AI tools with blockchain technology for industry-wide applications. At its core, Ozak AI is an AI-powered infrastructure that provides real-time financial decision-making and data analytics. Using DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), the platform ensures secure and decentralized data storage and processing, with blockchain and IPFS being used to distribute data across nodes for increased resiliency and security.

The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) enables trustless, tamper-proof, and real-time data to make better decisions. Additionally, Ozak’s Prediction Agent (PA) is self-service in making sense of data to provide reliable financial modeling, predictive signals, and insights. Additionally, the broad array of advanced functionalities makes Ozak AI a progressive platform with a wide range of applications in finance, enterprise-grade solutions, and smart contract ecosystems.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI’s Presale Performance

Ozak AI‘s presale is going off to a good start with a price increase with each stage. The first stage had a price of $OZ at $0.001, which rose to $0.002 in the second phase. In the third stage, the token hit $0.003, while the fourth phase is now live at $0.012. The next phase will be raising the price to $0.014, with the last target being $1.00 when listing. These stages show a good growth path, as the presale amount raised more than $3.39 million.

As of now, 916 million tokens have sold and the presale is well on its way to reaching its target. Investors stand to gain a lot, as the value of the token has risen by more than 1,100% from its initial price of $0.001. The ongoing presale features an exciting giveaway, in which participants can win a share of a $1 million prize pool with at least $100 worth of $OZ held.

Strategic Partnerships and the Road Ahead

Ozak AI is helping to build its network through key partnerships, which helps to improve its market positioning. The platform has worked with the Pyth Network, which offers real-time financial data feeds across blockchains. This collaboration enables Ozak AI to provide accurate and timely information for decision-making in the financial markets. Additionally, the platform has partnered with Dex3, which improves the trading experiences and liquidity solutions.

With such collaborations and its forthcoming listing on leading platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, Ozak AI is well-placed for growth. The platform also continues to grow in terms of what it offers, such as the Ozak AI Rewards Hub, which allows for staking and governance features for users.

Conclusion: Ozak AI’s Bright Future

Ozak AI’s impressive performance in its presale, coupled with its innovative technology, makes it one of the most promising altcoins in the market. The platform’s AI-powered infrastructure, DePIN design, and key partnerships put it in a good position to deliver large returns for early investors.

As the presale continues and the token approaches its listing target of $1.00, Ozak AI is an important token to keep an eye on over the next few months. With its ongoing developments and the bull run approaching, $OZ is set to have some massive growth and opportunities for those who invest early.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

