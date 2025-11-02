Ozak AI’s $0.012 Phase Almost Over as Investors Flood in at Record Speed

Ozak AI, a highly anticipated AI-crypto project’s $0.012 presale Phase is approaching its final stage, and investors are already flooding in to secure their position. Already, 988 million $OZ tokens have been issued and are reaching a market valuation of almost $4.26 million.

​The project’s tokenized growth, innovative AI with blockchain integration, and promising returns are being highlighted by analysts and early backers, making this 6th presale phase an essential chance for individuals who were unable to participate in previous phases to do so before the price increase.

Phase 6 Presale: Last Opportunity Before Price Surge

Each $OZ token is now priced at just $0.012 in Phase 6 of presale, with Phase 7 expected to be at $0.014, and the final presale price is projected to $1. Over 959 million tokens have been sold and $4.26 million has been raised thus far, with early investors already seeing a 12x return on their investment.

Considering its tokenomics, the $OZ token has a fixed 10 billion supply, with 30% allocated for the presale process, 10% for liquidity, 30% for ecosystem and community, 20% for future reserves, and 10% for the team. With that, it provides a clear and transparent tokenomics, which enhances the project’s credibility.

With that, investors who invest in this stage at $0.012 could see around 8,233% increase in value if it achieves the projected price $1, because investing in the next $0.014 phase would give only 70x growth, comparatively less growth.

Why Ozak AI Is Gaining Massive Attention

A predictive AI platform is being developed by Ozak AI to help investors forecast market trends, which reduces risk and makes better financial decisions. Machine learning techniques are used by Ozak AI to forecast and provide automated results. It allows for the effective execution of smart contracts and is compatible with several blockchains.

​Without knowing any code, users are able to design fully customized Prediction Agents (PAs) that align with their trading strategy and test them against historical data. Ozak AI ensures user privacy and data security by enabling secure connectivity to your wallets and exchanges through encrypted data vaults. Additionally, investors can make money by selling their own prediction models by offering their insights to other users in exchange for $OZ tokens.

​The token holders have a number of utilities, such as rewards via the Ozak AI Rewards Hub, staking, and governance participation, which also provide access to premium real-time data streams and exclusive AI agents for cryptocurrency prediction.

Partnerships and Security Audits Reinforce Investor Confidence

Ozak AI has formed collaborative partnerships with Meganet, a network of more than 6.5 million nodes for quick data processing, and Phala Network, which improves cross-community cooperation, speeds up workflows, and supports safe AI applications. To guarantee security, transparency, and long-term growth, the platform has passed thorough smart contract audits by Certik and Sherlock, along with internal inspections, which further reinforce the investor confidence for potential growth.

Conclusion

Ozak AI is an essential opportunity for investors looking for high-growth prospects in the AI-crypto market. The project has long-term utility, with $0.012 tokens delivering potential returns of 8,233% if the estimated $1 target is met. For those who missed previous rounds, the early backers are now twelve times higher, so Phase 6 is a crucial move for investors who are looking ahead because it is the final opportunity to enter before a price rise.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.