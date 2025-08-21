Ozak AI’s Presale Funding Reaches Nearly $2.2M; $500 Investment Could Yield 500% Returns by September

Ozak AI’s presale has gained strong traction, with funding now close to $1.9 million. The token is already priced at $0.005 and will be doubled to $0.01 at the next step. More than 158 million tokens have been sold, underlining strong market participation. According to official projections, a $500 investment today could deliver 500% returns by September if the roadmap milestones are met.

Presale Reaches $1.9M With Fast Token Sales

Reports confirm that Ozak AI ($OZ) raised approximately $1.99 million during its presale Phase 4 sale. Currently, Ozak is priced at $0.005, and over 158 million tokens have already been purchased. This is a fast development that shows investors’ trust and sets the project up for the upcoming price rise.

The presale roadmap sets the next price at $0.01, doubling the value from today’s entry. Analysts explain that participation starts from a minimum of $100, but a $500 commitment at the current price could return $2,500 once the token reaches $0.025. Should the token move to $0.03, the same investment could grow to $3,000 by September.

How the 500% Return Projection Is Calculated

The 500% return figure is tied directly to Ozak AI’s phased pricing model. The current $0.005 will attain $0.01, and then it will rise to a certain target range of $0.025 to $0.03 without going to the exchange listings. These levels are published in presale documentation, making them measurable and not speculative.

At $0.005 per token, $500 secures 100,000 OZ tokens. If the price reaches $0.025, the holding is valued at $2,500, marking a fivefold return. If the token goes higher, the returns increase accordingly. This clear link between presale stages and projected gains explains why Ozak AI’s presale has drawn nearly $1.9 million in early funding.

Coin Distribution and Environment Support

Ozak AI has a total supply of 10 billion OZ tokens. The distribution features the following rates: 30% of the supply is set aside for presale, 30% is devoted to ecosystem and community development, 20% to reserves, 10% to liquidity and listings, and 10% to the team.

This structure ensures liquidity, incentivizes participation, and secures long-term sustainability. According to observers, the tokenomics structure will aid the roadmap estimate of 500% profitability of the initial investors by September. More than 100% of the needed $1.9 million had been raised through presale stages and is gathering momentum towards the end of the second quarter.

Conclusion

Ozak AI’s presale has raised nearly $1.9 million, with more than 150 million tokens sold at $0.005 each. The next stage will raise the token price to $0.01, doubling its value before listings.

For investors, the headline projection is central: a $500 contribution today could generate 500% returns by September if targets are achieved. With funding approaching $2 million and tokens moving rapidly, Ozak AI’s presale has become one of the most closely followed opportunities of 2025.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.