Ozzy Osbourne’s Album Returns And Becomes A Top 40 Win Following His Passing

Ozzy Osbourne’s The Essential Ozzy Osbourne returns to No. 40 on the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart, while “Hellraiser” hits a new peak on the singles list. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Ozzy Osbourne Band, live, Moscow Music Peace Festival 1989 at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, USSR, 12th and 13th August, 1989. Ozzy Osbourne (vocals). (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Getty Images

More than a month after Ozzy Osbourne’s death, many of his albums and songs have vacated the United Kingdom’s music charts. Immediately following his passing — as is often the case whenever a superstar dies — most of Osbourne’s and Black Sabbath’s most famous tunes and full-lengths either returned to the U.K. lists or debuted. For weeks, the late star dominated in many ways with multiple wins, but as more time passes, sales and streams of his catalog dip. Osbourne’s music has almost entirely vanished from the country’s rankings, but one beloved project becomes a top 40 win once more.

The Essential Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Top 40

The Essential Ozzy Osbourne finds its way back onto the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart this week. The compilation reappears at No. 40, reentering the top 40 nearly two decades after it was first released – but only barely, as the roster features just 40 spaces. The set originally debuted on the rock and metal albums list in October 2005, and only a few weeks ago it reached a new peak of No. 16.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Still Charting

The same compilation continues its run on the Official Album Downloads chart, though it declines dramatically this time. The Essential Ozzy Osbourne falls 40 spaces, slipping from No. 51 to No. 91. Across its lifetime, the project has now spent seven weeks on the downloads tally, where it once soared as high as No. 8.

Two Album Chart from Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne claims two spots on the Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart. Alongside The Essential Ozzy Osbourne, his solo effort Blizzard of Ozz slides down the list, falling from No. 23 to No. 33. That collection peaked at No. 5 earlier this year, shortly after fans began revisiting his discography in large numbers.

Singles Decline, But One Finds a New Peak

The heavy metal icon also appears on a pair of singles rankings this frame in the U.K. “Crazy Train,” one of his most instantly recognizable solo cuts, slips from No. 14 to No. 16 on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart.

At the same time, “Hellraiser” sneaks back onto the Official Physical Singles tally, reentering at No. 97. While it only manages to return a few spaces from the bottom, this frame actually marks a new peak for the track, which has now appeared on the roster just twice.