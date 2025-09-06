Ozzy Osbourne’s First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:06
The 2025 MTV VMAs will honor Ozzy Osbourne with a tribute medley featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It hasn’t been long since the world lost Ozzy Osbourne, and the mourning hasn’t stopped. The metal legend’s legacy will take time to properly honor, and that process continues this weekend at the MTV Video Music Awards.

A major tribute to Osbourne is set to take place during the 2025 VMAs. This year’s show will air live Sunday, September 7 on CBS at 8:00 PM ET.

Yungblud and Aerosmith to Tribute Ozzy

The medley performance will include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt, all of whom shared a connection with Osbourne in the final stretch of his life. Tyler, 77, attended Black Sabbath’s final hometown show in July at Villa Park in Birmingham. Bettencourt played with Osbourne at that concert and has continued to honor him live.

Yungblud had grown close to Osbourne in recent years. The two collaborated on the 2022 music video for “The Funeral,” which also featured Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show

Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76, not long after appearing publicly for the final time at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, U.K., where Black Sabbath got its start. That event turned into an informal farewell, with Osbourne appearing briefly to thank fans and support an all-star rock lineup that included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Mastodon, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Alice in Chains.

The VMAs performance will be Osbourne’s first major public tribute, and it’s a fitting spot for it, as he’s long been tied to MTV. In addition to his early years on Headbanger’s Ball, his reality series The Osbournes ran on the network from 2002 to 2005 and helped define the era.

Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and More

Alongside the Osbourne tribute, the 2025 VMAs will also feature performances from Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, J Balvin and DJ Snake, Alex Warren, and Sombr. Busta Rhymes will receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will be honored with the first-ever Latin Icon Award. LL Cool J will host the ceremony.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/ozzy-osbournes-first-major-televised-tribute-is-on-the-books/

