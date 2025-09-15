P2P Payments Just Went Crypto

PayPal Brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Peer-to-Peer Payments

PayPal is stepping deeper into the crypto space. The payments giant has confirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are now part of its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system. This means millions of users will soon be able to send and receive crypto directly through PayPal and Venmo, with expansion to global markets already on the roadmap.

This upgrade signals PayPal’s ambition to go beyond traditional finance, positioning itself as a global digital wallet that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto.

What the Update Includes

  1. Crypto Support: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin.
  2. Platforms: Works across PayPal and Venmo, with support for other compatible digital wallets.
  3. Rollout: Starting in the United States, with countries like the UK and Italy set to follow.
  4. Tax Clarity: Personal transfers between friends and family remain exempt from IRS 1099-K reporting, meaning gifts or reimbursements won’t be treated as taxable income.

Why This Matters for Crypto Adoption

PayPal’s move could accelerate mass adoption of digital assets:

  • Mainstream Access: Millions of users gain instant access to crypto without needing external exchanges or wallets.
  • Ease of Payments: Crypto can now be sent as easily as fiat, reducing friction in transfers.
  • Merchant Potential: Paired with PayPal’s “Pay with Crypto” feature, businesses can accept payments in BTC, ETH, or PYUSD, cutting fees and delays.
  • Network Effect: Everyday usage of crypto for payments strengthens Bitcoin and Ethereum’s roles in global finance.

The Impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD

Bitcoin will gain new momentum as a borderless transfer asset, while Ethereum strengthens its image as a platform for mainstream finance. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin also stands to benefit, positioning itself as the default stablecoin in PayPal’s ecosystem.

This development may spark competitive pressure on other fintechs and even traditional banks, pushing them to integrate crypto faster.

By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-09-15 (YTD)

Outlook

The integration of Bitcoin and Ethereum into PayPal’s P2P payments isn’t just another update,  it’s a milestone for crypto adoption worldwide. By bringing digital assets into everyday money transfers, PayPal is solidifying its role as a bridge between the old financial system and the new era of blockchain-powered payments.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/get-your-bitcoin-and-ethereum-through-paypal-p2p-payments-just-went-crypto/

