Paddington 2 With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Landed On Netflix

Paddington 2 Credit: StudioCanal

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch with the whole family this weekend, I have just the ticket. Netflix always releases a bunch of movies on the first of each month, and there’s usually at least a handful worth watching (or re-watching since many of these are older films).

Sometimes, however, these include genuine masterpieces. Such is the case today, with one of the best movies ever made landing on the streaming service to kick of November.

There’s a terrific scene in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, when Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal’s characters are talking about their favorite movies. Cage’s character says, “Will you quit stalling and just answer the question. What is your third-favorite movie of all time?”

Pascal’s character thinks for a second and then answers: “Paddington 2.”

“What?” Cage replies, clearly baffled. “Cabinet of Dr. Caligari…Paddington 2. Connect those dots. I mean, I don’t wanna be a snob, but – ”

“I cried through the entire thing,” Pascal replies. “It made me want to be a better man.”

Later, we see them as they finish watching the movie. Cage wipes tears from his cheaks. “Paddington 2 is incredible,” he says. “I f**cking told you,” Pascal replies.

It’s not only a hilarious moment in the movie, it’s God’s honest truth.

‘Paddington 2’ Is One Of The Best Family Movies Ever Made

Paddington 2 Credit: StudioCanal

I hesitate to label Paddington 2 a “family movie” because I’m afraid it might turn off some viewers who think family movies are just for kids. Sometimes that’s true, but the best family films are ones that speak to you at any age. They’re appropriate for kids and kids will find them charming, but they speak to adults as well, and in perhaps deeper ways.

Consider the recent Pixar hit, Inside Out 2. That movie hit me hard (I called it “the best Pixar movie in years” in my review). My daughter also loved the movie, but she was watching from the perspective of a teenage girl and I was watching from the perspective of the parent of a teenage girl. The two experiences were entirely different, but the film spoke to each of us in powerful ways.

So it is with Paddington 2, a timeless classic about friendship and family and courage and kindness. These are all things we’d be wise to dwell on these days, in a country and world more divided than ever. It seems that we mostly focus on the negative these days – on who to blame for all our problems, on politics, on the wickedness of the “other side” and their terrible ideas. A movie like Paddington 2, however quaint it might seem, is the exact right tonic for this kind of malaise.

What Is ‘Paddington 2’ About?

Paddington 2 Credit: StudioCanal

As delightful as the first Paddington movie is, you actually don’t need to watch it before watching Paddington 2. As much as I recommend you watch the first movie, since it will introduce you to the family that adopts our marmalade-loving bear, the second film stands on its own two paws.

The story follows Paddington (Ben Whishaw) who now lives in Windsor Gardens with the Brown family: Mr. Brown (Hugh Bonneville), Mrs. Brown (Sally Hawkins), and their children Judy Brown (Madeleine Harris) and Jonathan Brown (Samuel Joslin).

ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And More

Hugh Grant plays the villain here, as actor and master of disguise, Phoenix Buchanan. For reasons unknown, he’s after the same pop-up book that Paddington is saving up to buy from a local antique shop. He’s saved his wages from doing odd jobs, such as window cleaning, to purchase the lovely book but it’s stolen by a mysterious burglar. Paddington is framed for the theft and sent to Portobello Prison where he meets a colorful group of misfits, including the intimidating chef Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson).

I won’t spoil it beyond there. Suffice to say, the caper comedy is filled with mystery and daring and outclasses just about every other movie I can think of when it comes to pure, authentic charm.

Paddington 2’s Controversial Rotten Tomatoes Score

Paddington 2 was directed by Paul King with a script by Simon Farnaby – the two collaborated once again in 2023’s Wonka – based on the classic stories of Paddington Bear by Michael Bond, to whom the film is dedicated, having died in 2017 when it was released.

Paddington 2 has a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, because there are apparently critics out in the wild who have terrible taste in movies. For awhile, before naysayers came along, the film boasted a perfect 100% score. In fact, on January 18 of 2018 it became the most-reviewed film to ever remain at 100% on the site, with 164 positive reviews – one higher than Toy Story 2, with 163.

In May of 2021, a negative review was added, dropping the score to 99%. Since then, a couple others have popped up but the aggregate score remains the same and the vast majority of its 253 reviews positive. (I went to read one of the negative reviews from a critic who described himself as “a man dead on the inside” but it had been deleted – though it remains on RT).

ForbesThe 20 Best Movies On Netflix In October According To Rotten Tomatoes

The drop to 99% came just weeks after a similar negative review was added to Citizen Kane, which previously had a 100% RT score and is widely-regarded as the best movie ever made.

The first negative review for Paddington 2 came from Film-Authority critic, Eddie Harrison. He wrote at the time:

“This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity. Over-confident, snide and sullen, this manky-looking bear bears little relation to the classic character, and viewers should be warned; this ain’t yo mamma’s Paddington bear, and it won’t be yours either. Maybe if you’ve never seen the tv show and don’t know any better, this’ll work, but long-term Paddington fans will find this too much to bear.”

I must say, I do not agree here, though Harrison’s critique appears to be based on his love of the books and how much was changed from the source material. I can understand the frustration, even if I think his review is overly harsh (and I would never describe Paddington as “snide”). The books are not as action-packed, to be sure. Paddington’s struggles are more domestic in nature. But I think the film gets the spirit of those stories right, even if it makes the adventures of our wee bear more outlandish in the process.

Paddington 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Give it a watch. And be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide for more great TV shows and movies to watch this first weekend of November.