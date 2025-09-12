Paidun Correction: The $1.2 million stolen from THORChain was caused by an attack on a user's personal wallet and has nothing to do with the protocol.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to a correction from PeckShieldAlert, the $1.2 million incident involved a hack of a user's personal wallet, not the decentralized cross-chain protocol THORChain itself. Previous reports had claimed that THORChain suffered a $1.2 million attack, but the actual cause was a user security issue.

