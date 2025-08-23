Pair Programming's Impact on Effort: A Comparative Discussion

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/23 09:45

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Experiment Definition

3. Experiment Design and Conduct

3.1 Latin Square Designs

3.2 Subjects, Tasks and Objects

3.3 Conduct

3.4 Measures

4. Data Analysis

4.1 Model Assumptions

4.2 Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

4.3 Treatment Comparisons

4.4 Effect Size and Power Analysis

5. Experiment Limitations and 5.1 Threats to the Conclusion Validity

5.2 Threats to Internal Validity

5.3 Threats to Construct Validity

5.4 Threats to External Validity

6. Discussion and 6.1 Duration

6.2 Effort

7. Conclusions and Further Work, and References

6. Discussion

In this section we discuss some results of other experiments, and we contrast them with our results regarding duration and effort.

6.1 Duration

The experiment run by Nosek [24] employed 15 practitioners grouped in 5 pairs and 5 solos. Subjects wrote a database script. Results show a decrease of 29% in time duration in favor of pair programming.

\ Williams et al. [28] used 41 students grouped in 14 pairs and 13 solos. During the experiment, subjects completed four assignments. Authors reported that pairs completed the assignments 40 to 50 percentage faster.

\ Nawrocki and Wojciechowski [23] employed 16 student subjects (5 pairs and 6 solos). Subjects wrote four programs. Authors did not find differences between pairs and solos.

\ Lui and Chan [19] used 15 practitioners grouped in 5 pairs and 5 solos. Authors reported 52% decrease in time in favor of pair programming.

\ Müller [22] used 38 students (14 pairs and 13 solos). Students worked on four programming assignments where tasks were decomposed into implementation, quality assurance and the whole task. Author reported that pairs spent 7% more time working on the whole task, however this difference is not significant.

\ Arisholm et al. [1] used 295 practitioners grouped in 98 pairs and 99 solos. Subjects performed several change tasks on two alternative systems with different degrees of complexity. Authors reported 8% decrease in favor of pairs.

\ In contrast, the results reported in this paper infer a significant (at a=0.1) 28% decrease in time (in favor of pairs) and an effect size d=0.65. With respect to duration, our results reinforce those reported in [24].

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Omar S. Gómez, full time professor of Software Engineering at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY);

(2) José L. Batún, full time professor of Statistics at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY);

(3) Raúl A. Aguilar, Faculty of Mathematics, Autonomous University of Yucatan Merida, Yucatan 97119, Mexico.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
BTC
BTC$115,412.82+2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according […] The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
RIDE
RIDE$0.001203+6.93%
MEME
MEME$0.003739+54.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

‘Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside’: Can Bitcoin ride this to $120K?

Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision