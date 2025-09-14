Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report

By: Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:37
Moonveil
MORE$0,09892+3,41%
Major
MAJOR$0,16918+1,73%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,3178-2,26%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13367-3,60%

Pakistan has invited international crypto firms to apply for licenses under its regulatory authority PVARA, with strict criteria and global compliance standards.

Pakistan has opened the door to international crypto businesses, inviting leading exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to apply for licenses under a new federal regime.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) called on major crypto firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to enter the country’s digital asset market, according to a report by local news outlet Dawn.

“This EoI is our invitation to the world’s leading VASPs to partner in building a transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan,” said Bilal bin Saqib, PVARA chair and minister of state for crypto and blockchain.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0,01072-6,29%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Recent discussions within the cryptocurrency community have reignited debates about Bitcoin’s treasury narrative, raising questions about its implications and underlying assumptions. While Bitcoin is often portrayed as a store of value and a hedge against traditional financial systems, some experts caution against oversimplifying its role, especially in the context of digital asset accumulation by institutions [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 16:35
Share
Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dave Ramsey criticized cryptocurrencies, associating them with gambling, not stable investments. He emphasized the lack of established history as a key investment risk in cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies The post Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Notcoin
NOT$0,001982-1,97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 15:27
Share

Trending News

More

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Tecrübeli Uzman Açıkladı: “Piyasa Hafife Alıyor Ancak ABD’den Beklenen Büyük Bitcoin Duyurusu Gelebilir”

PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event