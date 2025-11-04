Palantir shares soar to record highs following blockbuster quarterly results

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 4 November 2025, Palantir shares surged to record highs after yet another blockbuster quarter, smashing expectations and lifting its full-year forecast as AI demand continues to supercharge growth.

Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to around USD 4.4 billion, comfortably surpassing Wall Street expectations and confirming that demand for its AI and data analytics platforms continues to accelerate across all areas of the business. The results underscore how the company’s AI strategy is translating into tangible, top-line growth.

With its latest guidance lift, Palantir continues to show that it still has room to surprise and deliver, cementing its status as one of the market’s leading AI plays.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from more than 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So, we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without considering any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

This article was originally published as Palantir shares soar to record highs following blockbuster quarterly results on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.