Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to around USD 4.4 billion, comfortably surpassing Wall Street expectations.

Palantir shares soar to record highs following blockbuster quarterly results

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/04 21:28
Palantir Shares Soar To Record Highs Following Blockbuster Quarterly Results

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 4 November 2025, Palantir shares surged to record highs after yet another blockbuster quarter, smashing expectations and lifting its full-year forecast as AI demand continues to supercharge growth.

Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to around USD 4.4 billion, comfortably surpassing Wall Street expectations and confirming that demand for its AI and data analytics platforms continues to accelerate across all areas of the business. The results underscore how the company’s AI strategy is translating into tangible, top-line growth.

With its latest guidance lift, Palantir continues to show that it still has room to surprise and deliver, cementing its status as one of the market’s leading AI plays.

This article was originally published as Palantir shares soar to record highs following blockbuster quarterly results on Crypto Breaking News

