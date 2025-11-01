ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Palantir Sues Ex-Engineers Over Plans to Launch ‘Copycat’ AI Startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Palantir Technologies has sued two former senior AI engineers for allegedly stealing confidential documents. The defendants allegedly sent themselves highly confidential files, including healthcare revenue cycle diagrams and internal demonstration frameworks. General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja has publicly admitted earlier that the venture capital firm was creating “a version” of Palantir’s business. Palantir Technologies has filed a federal lawsuit against two former senior engineers, alleging they used stolen trade secrets to launch a “copycat” AI integration company that directly competes with the data analytics giant’s core business. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeks to block Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen from continuing a “months-long charade of deception and unfair competition,” as Palantir alleges they violated contractual obligations by building Percepta, an AI transformation startup owned by venture capital giant General Catalyst. The complaint claims the engineers were entrusted with Palantir’s “crown jewels,” including source code, internal healthcare demonstration workspaces, deployed customer workflows, and proprietary customer engagement strategies representing billions of dollars in investment. ﻿ Jain, who helped design Palantir’s flagship AIP Logic, resigned in November 2024, and Cohen, a Healthcare Lead who built AI solutions for major clients, left in February. Both allegedly kept their new employer secret, refused to sign separation agreements, and left their LinkedIn profiles unchanged for months, according to the lawsuit. Palantir alleges that the day after giving notice, Cohen sent herself highly confidential Palantir documents via Slack, including a healthcare revenue cycle diagram, an internal demo framework, and a draft statement of work, and later accessed them on her personal phone. “They lied about their plans when they resigned, Cohen stole Palantir’s confidential documents and information on her way out the door, and they both hid their competitive misconduct for months,” the filing notes. Percepta emerged from stealth mode in… The post Palantir Sues Ex-Engineers Over Plans to Launch ‘Copycat’ AI Startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Palantir Technologies has sued two former senior AI engineers for allegedly stealing confidential documents. The defendants allegedly sent themselves highly confidential files, including healthcare revenue cycle diagrams and internal demonstration frameworks. General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja has publicly admitted earlier that the venture capital firm was creating “a version” of Palantir’s business. Palantir Technologies has filed a federal lawsuit against two former senior engineers, alleging they used stolen trade secrets to launch a “copycat” AI integration company that directly competes with the data analytics giant’s core business. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeks to block Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen from continuing a “months-long charade of deception and unfair competition,” as Palantir alleges they violated contractual obligations by building Percepta, an AI transformation startup owned by venture capital giant General Catalyst. The complaint claims the engineers were entrusted with Palantir’s “crown jewels,” including source code, internal healthcare demonstration workspaces, deployed customer workflows, and proprietary customer engagement strategies representing billions of dollars in investment. ﻿ Jain, who helped design Palantir’s flagship AIP Logic, resigned in November 2024, and Cohen, a Healthcare Lead who built AI solutions for major clients, left in February. Both allegedly kept their new employer secret, refused to sign separation agreements, and left their LinkedIn profiles unchanged for months, according to the lawsuit. Palantir alleges that the day after giving notice, Cohen sent herself highly confidential Palantir documents via Slack, including a healthcare revenue cycle diagram, an internal demo framework, and a draft statement of work, and later accessed them on her personal phone. “They lied about their plans when they resigned, Cohen stole Palantir’s confidential documents and information on her way out the door, and they both hid their competitive misconduct for months,” the filing notes. Percepta emerged from stealth mode in…

Palantir Sues Ex-Engineers Over Plans to Launch ‘Copycat’ AI Startup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 00:41
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06419-0.52%
Startup
STARTUP$0.001591-6.35%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05393+3.79%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2161-0.55%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01927+0.89%

In brief

  • Palantir Technologies has sued two former senior AI engineers for allegedly stealing confidential documents.
  • The defendants allegedly sent themselves highly confidential files, including healthcare revenue cycle diagrams and internal demonstration frameworks.
  • General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja has publicly admitted earlier that the venture capital firm was creating “a version” of Palantir’s business.

Palantir Technologies has filed a federal lawsuit against two former senior engineers, alleging they used stolen trade secrets to launch a “copycat” AI integration company that directly competes with the data analytics giant’s core business.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeks to block Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen from continuing a “months-long charade of deception and unfair competition,” as Palantir alleges they violated contractual obligations by building Percepta, an AI transformation startup owned by venture capital giant General Catalyst.

The complaint claims the engineers were entrusted with Palantir’s “crown jewels,” including source code, internal healthcare demonstration workspaces, deployed customer workflows, and proprietary customer engagement strategies representing billions of dollars in investment.

Jain, who helped design Palantir’s flagship AIP Logic, resigned in November 2024, and Cohen, a Healthcare Lead who built AI solutions for major clients, left in February.

Both allegedly kept their new employer secret, refused to sign separation agreements, and left their LinkedIn profiles unchanged for months, according to the lawsuit.

Palantir alleges that the day after giving notice, Cohen sent herself highly confidential Palantir documents via Slack, including a healthcare revenue cycle diagram, an internal demo framework, and a draft statement of work, and later accessed them on her personal phone.

“They lied about their plans when they resigned, Cohen stole Palantir’s confidential documents and information on her way out the door, and they both hid their competitive misconduct for months,” the filing notes.

Percepta emerged from stealth mode in October, with a business model mirroring Palantir’s and a team composed of nearly half former Palantir employees, including co-founder Hirsh Jain.

During a Forbes interview, General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja acknowledged Palantir’s value and said his company was working on creating “a version” of Palantir’s business.

The lawsuit warns that in the hands of a competitor, the stolen documents could be used to “shortcut over a decade of Palantir’s research” and “evade millions of dollars in investment costs.”

Palantir claims Percepta could “replicate its most effective demonstrations” and leverage stolen insights to win clients, “irreparably harming” its market position.

The defendants were paid “millions of dollars of compensation” in exchange for non-competition agreements barring them from competing for 12 months, non-solicitation clauses lasting 24 months, and confidentiality obligations, the company claims.

Palantir recently secured a contract with the U.S. Army worth up to $10 billion over the next decade and won a $30 million contract to build ImmigrationOS for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At The Information’s WTF Summit on Wednesday, Lisa Gordon, Palantir’s head of global communications, said that the company’s shift toward the Trump administration is “concerning.”

“I think it’s going to be challenging, as a lot of the company is moving pro-Trum-, you know, is moving in a certain direction,” Gordon said, stopping herself mid-word, according to a CNBC report.

Palantir, valued at $461.54 billion after a 374.87% market-cap surge, is seeking emergency injunctive relief, legal fee reimbursement, and an extension of non-compete periods to cover the alleged breach.

Hirsh Jain and General Catalyst did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s requests for comment.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/346921/palantir-sues-ex-engineers-over-plans-launch-copycat-ai-startup

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,858.82
$105,858.82$105,858.82

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,567.27
$3,567.27$3,567.27

+1.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5672
$2.5672$2.5672

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.61
$167.61$167.61

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18005
$0.18005$0.18005

+0.45%