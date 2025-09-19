Panarottis adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments

Key Takeaways
- Panarottis, a major South African pizza chain, now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments.
- The implementation enables faster, cost-effective Bitcoin payments for everyday purchases at Panarottis.
The pizza restaurant chain has implemented the Lightning Network payment system, allowing customers to use Bitcoin for everyday purchases at participating stores throughout South Africa.
The Lightning Network is a second-layer payment protocol that enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions compared to the main blockchain network.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/panarottis-bitcoin-lightning-payments/