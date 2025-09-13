PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:56
Key Notes

  • PancakeSwap’s prediction market now supports Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside BNB.
  • The feature allows users to predict “UP” or “DOWN” price moves in 5-minute rounds.
  • This model offers a gamified, high-engagement experience distinct from traditional prediction markets.

PancakeSwap, a leading decentralized exchange, has expanded its prediction market feature to include Bitcoin

BTC
$115 811



24h volatility:
0.5%


Market cap:
$2.31 T



Vol. 24h:
$40.72 B

and Ethereum

ETH
$4 655



24h volatility:
2.3%


Market cap:
$561.84 B



Vol. 24h:
$38.86 B

. As one of the most popular applications in DeFi, the platform allows users to forecast price movements in rapid, five-minute rounds, adding two of the largest digital assets to the existing market for BNB.

The feature operates on the BNB Chain and is designed for fast-paced engagement. According to an official blog post from Sept. 12, users can bet on whether an asset’s price will rise or fall within the five-minute window.


How the Predictions Work

To participate, users navigate to the “Prediction” section and select an asset. They then decide if the price will finish higher (“UP”) or lower (“DOWN”) than the starting price when the round ends. All predictions are placed using BNB, with a minimum of 0.001 BNB required per entry.

The total prize pool for each round grows in real-time as more users place their predictions. The potential reward multiplier shifts based on the volume of bets for “UP” versus “DOWN,” creating a dynamic payout system for each five-minute session.

After a round concludes, winners can immediately claim their rewards. A dedicated history tab on the platform also allows users to view and collect winnings from all previous rounds at any time. A 3% fee on all winning bets contributes to the weekly CAKE token burn, integrating the feature into the platform’s tokenomics.

A Gamified Approach to Market Prediction

The structure of PancakeSwap’s market focuses on short-term, binary outcomes, distinguishing it from other DeFi prediction platforms. Its model closely resembles binary options, where the proposition is a simple yes-or-no bet on price action.

This design fosters a gamified experience intended to drive high user engagement. The immediate five-minute resolution provides instant results, catering to users who prefer fast-paced activity over long-term speculation.

The model is particularly suited for volatile assets like BNB. The timing is notable, as the token hit a new record price of $907.33 on Sept. 10, just two days before this feature’s expansion was announced.

