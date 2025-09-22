PancakeSwap Brings Instant Cross-Chain Swaps to Solana

PancakeSwap has integrated Relay Protocol, enabling instant cross-chain token swaps with Solana and six other major networks, including BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, and Linea. This new feature lets users swap tokens seamlessly in seconds, without using bridges or multiple apps, cutting costs and risks. PancakeSwap aims to simplify DeFi by making cross-chain trading faster, cheaper, and easier across a growing multichain ecosystem.

