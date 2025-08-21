The post PancakeSwap Crosses $500M Trading Volume on Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
PancakeSwap has achieved a major milestone by surpassing $500 million in total trading volume on the Solana blockchain. This marks the growing popularity and adoption of PancakeSwap’s decentralized exchange services on one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain networks. The milestone reflects increased user activity and confidence in Solana’s ecosystem, highlighting PancakeSwap’s role as a leading player in decentralized finance (DeFi) across multiple blockchains.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.