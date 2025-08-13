Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block , Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested over $ 300 million in digital asset treasury ( DAT ) companies. These companies hold large amounts of crypto assets and use yield-generating strategies to increase their per-token holdings. BitMine Immersion , a key Pantera holding, has become the world's third-largest DAT company since the launch of its Ethereum treasury strategy, holding 1.15 million ETH and a market capitalization of approximately $ 4.9 billion. Pantera noted that BitMine's per -ETH growth of approximately 330% in the first month was primarily driven by ultra-net-worth issuance and staking rewards.

