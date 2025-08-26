Pantera Capital plans to raise $1.25 billion to acquire a publicly traded company, Solana Investments, and rename it "Solana Co."

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Cointelegraph, crypto fund Pantera Capital plans to raise up to $1.25 billion to acquire a Nasdaq-listed company and rename it "Solana Co." The company will focus on accumulating Solana ($SOL) and further developing the Solana ecosystem.

Earlier yesterday, Sharps Technology announced a private placement of over $400 million to establish Solana’s digital asset financial strategy .