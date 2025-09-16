Pantera Capital Reveals $1.1B Solana Treasury, SOL Price Rally to Continue?

Dan Morehead, the founder of Pantera Capital, said in a recent CNBC interview that the firm holds $1.1 billion in Solana SOL $235.3 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $127.73 B Vol. 24h: $7.19 B , making it the fund’s largest position. This declaration comes as the race to SOL treasury heats up, as Wall Street companies announce billion-dollar investments. Amid these developments, Solana price has shown major strength and SOL is currently trading at around $235 level.

Pantera Capital Reveals Major Solana Treasury Holdings

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead said that his firm has acquired a staggering $1.1 billion in SOL, making it the biggest holdings in the company’s crypto portfolio. He described Solana as the fastest and best-performing blockchain, noting it has outpaced Bitcoin’s performance over the past four years.

Morehead believes that only a small number of blockchains will achieve long-term success, while putting Solana in the league of Bitcoin BTC $115 416 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $37.62 B and Ethereum ETH $4 501 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $543.22 B Vol. 24h: $25.27 B . He also projected that Bitcoin could reach $750,000 within the next four to five years, noting it still accounts for only a single-digit share of global wealth.

Morehead stressed that the Solana blockchain can do a total of 9 billion transactions a day. This is more than all the capital markets combined, thereby putting the blockchain in a leading position.

A day before, Forward Industries kick-started its $1.65 billion SOL treasury plan, while acquiring more than 6.8 million SOL coins. This comes as the race for Solana as a treasury asset heats up.

Pantera and Helius Co-Lead $500 Million SOL Treasury Plan

On Sept. 15, Pantera Capital announced it will co-lead a $500 million-plus private investment in public equity (PIPE) into Helius (HSDT) alongside Summer Capital, aiming to establish a leading Solana treasury vehicle.

Pantera highlighted its role in anchoring some of the first digital asset treasury (DAT) launches in the US. The firm added that the new initiative will focus on building a Solana treasury. Speaking on the development, Morehead said:

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital has been executing most of the trades on behalf of its partner companies.

SOL Price Rally to Continue Ahead?

SOL has been one of the best-performing digital assets, with a 22% upside over the past month. Crypto analyst Captain Faibik said Solana (SOL) is forming a large ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart, signaling a potential breakout.

He noted that a confirmed weekly close above $250 would officially trigger what he described as the “SOL bull run of 2025–26.” Faibik added that the SOL price will soon break out of the accumulation phase, while setting the long-term target of $1,250.

