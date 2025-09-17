Pantera Reveals $1.1B Solana Bet – Why It Could Outrun Bitcoin and Ethereum

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 00:05
Speaking on CNBC, he said the future won’t be “winner-take-all” but rather dominated by a handful of base-layer blockchains, with Solana standing out for its massive transaction capacity.

Pantera recently co-led a $500 million investment tied to Helius Medical Technologies to build a Solana treasury company, a move Morehead described as the first chance for retail investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts, since no ETF yet exists for the token.

While Morehead still sees Bitcoin reaching $750,000 in the next five years, he argued that Solana’s smaller market cap positions it for stronger relative gains.

On the same day, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicted that looming Fed rate cuts could spark “monster moves” in Bitcoin and Ethereum, comparing the setup to past cycles where easing policies triggered rallies in both equities and crypto.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

Together, the two views highlight a growing belief on Wall Street: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana may each play leading but different roles as the next bull cycle unfolds.

Source: CNBC

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Pantera Reveals $1.1B Solana Bet – Why It Could Outrun Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
