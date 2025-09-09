Paolo Ardoino Dismisses Suggestions Tether Sold BTC to Buy Gold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:26
Threshold
T$0,01616+%1,69
Bitcoin
BTC$112.110,85+%0,81
GET
GET$0,008575-%0,83
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017686+%5,34
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,3724+%6,07

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has dismissed suggestions that the stablecoin company has been offloading its bitcoin holdings in order to buy gold.

Ardoino said Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, “didn’t sell any bitcoin,” in a post on X on Sunday.

The Tether CEO was responding to suggestions from YouTuber Clive Thompson that the secoind quarter attestation data of the company’s reserves showed a drop from 92,650 BTC in the first quarter to 83,274.

Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, responded to Thompson’s post, pointing out that Tether had sent nearly 20,000 BTC to bitcoin treasury company Twenty One Capital (XXI), of which Tether is a majority shareholder.

“Correct,” Ardoino said in response to Mow’s post. “As Samson says below, [Tether] contributed part of its stash into XXI.”

“While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets like bitcoin, gold and land,” Ardoino added.

Tether already holds $8.7 billion worth of gold bars and it has been reported that it plans to invest in mining the precious metal.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/tether-ceo-dismisses-suggestions-company-sold-bitcoin-to-buy-gold

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014087-%1,26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0916+%1,89
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1385+%9,39
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002304+%10,76
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0916+%1,89
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:39
Share

Trending News

More

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low