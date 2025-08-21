Paramount+ Releases Teaser For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 4, Premiering October 26

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:36
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0876+0.21%
MongCoin
MONG$0.000000003929+4.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000974+1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021847+2.74%
Particl
PART$0.1809-1.47%
Season 4 - First Look

L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the official teaser for Mayor of Kingstown, announcing that the crime drama will return for its fourth season on Sunday, October 26. The series stars Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, The Town) and Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie).

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown originally premiered in November 2021 and quickly became the platform’s top-performing original scripted drama following Paramount+’s rebrand from CBS All Access.

Season 4 Synopsis

In the upcoming season, Mike McLusky (Renner) finds his control over Kingstown slipping as new factions rise to fill the power vacuum left by the Russians. Per the logline, “With a violent gang war threatening to tear the city apart, Mike must also confront growing personal stakes: protecting those closest to him, facing off against a relentless new Warden, and battling the demons of his past.”

Returning and New Cast Members

Alongside Renner and Falco, season four of Mayor of Kingstown features Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

Part of the Taylor Sheridan Universe

Mayor of Kingstown is part of Paramount+’s expanding universe of original content from Taylor Sheridan, whose growing slate includes Yellowstone and its spinoffs and prequels, the upcoming oil drama Landman, military thriller Special Ops: Lioness, Western anthology Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King, and the upcoming 2026 series Nola King starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Production Team

Executive producers for season 4 include Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Dave Erickson also serves as showrunner.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/08/20/paramount-releases-teaser-for-mayor-of-kingstown-season-4-premiering-october-26/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.52+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.21+7.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011628-1.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15929+1.65%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors