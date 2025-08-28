Paris Hilton Fronts New Karl Lagerfeld Ad Campaign

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:13
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004957-3.24%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4602-7.87%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3343-5.80%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00105+25.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018343+0.72%

Paris Hilton stars in the new Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2025 campaign.

Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Paris Hilton embodies her “sliving” ethos. At 44 and married to Carter Reum since 2021, with whom she shares two children under the age of 3, just 9 months apart, the original influencer is showing no signs of slowing down. In the past year, she launched a new skincare line, Parívie, continued her “I am Paris” podcast, ventured into the family hotel business, and continues to partner with brands on collaborations and media, ranging from Motorola, Frank’s Red-Hot sauce, and Ulta Beauty, with whom she launched her 30th fragrance in April. When one of the most famous Parisian designers, Karl Lagerfeld, summoned her via current brand CEO Pier Paolo Righi, Hilton signed on to star in the brand’s fall campaign. The new media effort blends the socialite-turned-influencer’s ‘one-of-a-kind charisma’ with the brand’s iconic French aesthetic.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 2: Designer Karl Lagerfeld (L) and Paris Hilton pose at the International Launch of Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 1996 Champagne by Karl Lagerfeld on June 2, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Drawing a parallel between how the late designer and Hilton both shaped pop culture on their own terms, the black and white images display an image that melds Hilton and the Maison in an elegant and witty visual while exploring themes of glamour, individuality, and sophistication.

Captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls, who returns for the third consecutive campaign, the imagery aims to evoke the Karl Lagerfeld house codes. In charming videos, the digital campaign will include a fresh reinterpretation of Karl Interviews Karl (the tongue-in-cheek video series where Karl Lagerfeld interviewed himself) that adds a touch of comedy and wonder that references Lagerfeld’s famous wit as well as various social media moments. The FW25 360 campaign will roll out across out-of-home, print, social, digital platforms and key pop-ups globally, accented in a late-night event starring Hilton during Paris Fashion Week on October 1st, 2025. “Paris is both a global icon and a businesswoman—someone who understands the cultural power of image and reinvention. She and Karl have each defined eras in their own distinct ways. This collaboration captures a dynamic that feels both unexpected and entirely authentic—a dialogue between enduring influence and ever-evolving relevance,” said Righi in a brand statement.

Paris Hilton wearing Fall 2025 Karl Lagerfeld styles for the brand’s latest campaign.

Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena in the Fall 2025 Karl Lagerfeld campaign

Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

“Karl was a true original—bold, iconic, and always ahead of his time. I’ve always admired his rebellious spirit. To be part of Karl’s world, especially in this campaign, which celebrates individuality and playfulness, feels like such a natural fit. From Paris With Love… It’s an honor to be part of his legacy in a way that feels true to who I am,” said Hilton in a release.

The campaign combines Karl Lagerfeld’s universe to include women’s, denim, and men’s. The latter is fronted by internationally known Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena, who also knew the late designer. The collection will also feature a 1980s hand-drawn initial motif, the K/ Autograph, which appears as a motif throughout the collection.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roxannerobinson/2025/08/27/paris-hilton-fronts-new-karl-lagerfeld-ad-campaign/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011883-70.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204.8+4.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.45-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9863-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-1.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004574-0.56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2