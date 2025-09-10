Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 12:09
RealLink
REAL$0.06063-2.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04893+4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10204-0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02118+5.74%
WINK
WIN$0.00005209-0.49%

In 2025, crypto casinos are redefining online gambling by combining blockchain security with the excitement of real-money play. While thrilling games matter, the bonuses often make the biggest difference, giving players extra spins, bigger bankrolls, and more chances to win.

That’s where Pasino stands out. 

Known for its honesty, transparency, and player-first approach, Pasino delivers real crypto casino bonuses that reward newcomers and loyal players. If you want a fair, rewarding, and future-ready platform, Pasino should be on your list.

Facts About Crypto Casino Bonuses

A crypto casino bonus is a promotional reward offered by gambling platforms that accept digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. These rewards often come in the form of free spins, deposit matches, or cashback, giving players extra value for their deposits.

Unlike traditional online casinos that rely on fiat currencies, crypto casinos provide additional advantages:

  • Faster Payouts: Blockchain transactions are almost instant compared to bank transfers.
  • Global Access: No restrictions based on location or banking systems.
  • Transparency: Smart contracts and blockchain-based verification ensure fairness.
  • Enhanced Security: Crypto eliminates the need to share sensitive banking details.

This combination makes crypto casino bonuses not only more convenient but also more secure and player-focused.

Pasino.com: Delivering Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

Pasino is a cutting-edge crypto-powered entertainment hub built on transparency, fair play, and rewarding experiences. Players value Pasino for several standout features:

  • Broad Crypto Support: In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and stablecoins, Pasino supports over 18 cryptocurrencies (ranging from Solana and Dogecoin to altcoins like PancakeSwap and Cardano), offering unmatched flexibility.
  • Secure & Fair Gameplay: Its library includes thousands of games and exclusive, provably fair originals like Crash, Plinko, Mines, and Hash Dice, each with outcomes verifiable via blockchain, ensuring unbeatable transparency
  • Instant Deposits & Withdrawals: Thanks to its crypto-native infrastructure, both deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, often with low fees, ensuring seamless access to funds

Pasino sets itself apart by delivering bonuses that align with what players genuinely expect: fairness, clarity, and real value. And if you’ve read any Pasino review, you’ll notice one thing in common: the bonuses are praised as a highlight of the platform.

Types of Crypto Casino Bonuses at Pasino

1. Welcome Bonus

Every new player at Pasino is greeted with a strong head start through its welcome bonus package. Typically, this comes as a deposit-match bonus and free spins, instantly boosting your bankroll and giving you more room to explore the games library. 

2. No Deposit Bonus

One of Pasino’s most attractive features is its no-deposit bonus, designed for players who want to test the waters before committing any crypto. 

By simply registering and entering a promo code, such as PasinoReview50, players can unlock free spins or bonus credits without depositing a single coin. This is an opportunity to try the platform, familiarize yourself with its interface, and even score real wins before making your first deposit.

3. VIP & Loyalty Programs

For dedicated players, Pasino offers a structured loyalty and VIP system with long-term benefits. As you progress through different levels, you unlock exclusive perks such as higher withdrawal limits, personalized account management, early access to special promotions, and tailored bonuses. 

4. Daily Crypto Wheel & Milestone Rewards

Adding a fun twist to its promotions, Pasino runs a Daily Crypto Wheel where players can spin for surprise prizes, including free spins, crypto rewards, or bonus credits. Beyond that, milestone-based promotions celebrate your activity and achievements on the platform. 

5. Rakeback, Medals & Level-Based Rewards

A standout feature of Pasino’s bonus structure is its transparent reward ecosystem. Players automatically earn rakeback, returning a percentage of the house edge on every wager. Medals are also awarded for completing challenges or hitting milestones, while the level-up system continuously unlocks progressive rewards. 

How to Claim Your Pasino Bonus

Getting started with Pasino is fast, seamless, and designed for everyone (whether new to crypto casinos or a seasoned player). Here’s how to claim your bonuses in just a few simple steps:

  • Sign Up: Create your free Pasino account.
  • Enter Code: Use the exclusive code PasinoReview50 to unlock your rewards.
  • Deposit Crypto: Add funds using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or your preferred cryptocurrency.
  • Play & Enjoy: Bonuses automatically apply to your balance or spins.

How to Maximize Your Bonus Value

Not all bonuses are created equal. To get the most out of Pasino’s promotions, follow these expert tips:

  • Check Wagering Requirements: Always review the playthrough conditions to know how many times you need to wager before withdrawing.
  • Use Bonus Codes Strategically: Enter codes like PasinoReview50 during signup or deposits to ensure you don’t miss exclusive deals.
  • Manage Your Bankroll Wisely: Treat your bonus balance as an extension of your bankroll, not free money. Smart play extends your gaming time.

​​Grab Your Pasino Bonus

Pasino keeps players ahead with exclusive bonus codes, special promotions, and real-time updates shared through its official channels. Join the community on Telegram and X (Twitter) to never miss a reward.

Register today with the code “PasinoReview50” and unlock real crypto casino bonuses that turn every game into a bigger opportunity.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

The post Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has always been a place where conviction meets opportunity. Some projects arrive with a whisper and fade with the crowd, while others roar into existence, shaking the ground beneath them. For investors, analysts, and blockchain enthusiasts alike, the challenge is to identify which names will dominate the next cycle. Right now, three assets are carving their mark on the global stage: Bull Zilla, Litecoin, and Toncoin. Each of these coins represents a different face of crypto’s promise. BullZilla is the cinematic presale titan that thrives on progressive scarcity and investor belief. Litecoin is the veteran powerhouse, a digital silver that continues to evolve while maintaining its role as one of the most trusted transactional blockchains. Toncoin is the rising network-native giant, pushing the boundaries of user adoption and showcasing the ability to scale beyond expectations. For financial students learning the art of tokenomics, for developers searching for scalable ecosystems, and for investors hunting the best crypto presales now, these three assets stand as beacons. They don’t simply participate in the market, they define it. BullZilla: Mutation Engine Ignites Explosive ROI Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) is not just another meme coin in the crowded crypto jungle. It is a creature of myth and market design, crafted with one of the most compelling presale mechanics in history. Its Mutation Engine drives the project, a system where the presale price evolves in real time with capital milestones and time triggers. Each stage makes entry costlier, amplifying the rewards for those who act first. At this very moment, BullZilla is in Stage 2B: Dead Wallets Don’t Lie. The current price is $0.00003908, with more than $300,000 raised and over 1,000 holders already locked in. Early believers have already achieved a 579% ROI, while investors entering Stage 2B still stand before a potential…
Threshold
T$0.01666+0.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.06065-2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182-0.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 11:55
Share
Can the popular RWA really make money?

Can the popular RWA really make money?

In the cryptocurrency world, consensus is never lacking. To some extent, as the carrier of the dream economy, consensus is the gold of the cryptocurrency world. From the summer of DeFi to the once-popular NFTs, from the glimpse of the future of Web3 to the sudden explosion of AI, the continuous rise of the cryptocurrency world has all stemmed from consensus itself. Now, the wind of consensus is blowing towards RWA. As institutions continue to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional markets, RWA, the tokenization of real-world assets, is considered the next major trend poised to generate substantial growth. In Hong Kong, internet giants, financial institutions, and major banks appear to be waiting and observing this potential future trend. In mainland China, projects under the RWA banner are also mushrooming, hoping to dispel the industry's stagnation with RWA's momentum. But after unveiling the veil of “everything can be tokenized”, whether the real RWA is really the gold to be mined as the market imagines is still a big question mark. 01. Current Status of RWA Development: Overseas Focus on Finance, while Mainland China Develops Industry RWAs, short for Real World Assets, broadly refer to any real-world physical asset that is tokenized and mapped onto a blockchain. Strictly speaking, stablecoins are also a form of RWA. From an asset perspective, RWAs offer numerous advantages. First, divisibility. Compared to traditional assets, which are sold in fixed units, tokenization allows for fragmentation and sale of assets in smaller units. This not only lowers the barrier to entry for financing but also allows for greater trading flexibility for large assets constrained by scale. Second, it offers broader price discovery and liquidity. Under existing financial product trading infrastructure, financial asset transactions are subject to significant time and space constraints. However, on-chain tokenization enables 24/7 trading and global pricing, more in line with the characteristics of a free market. Finally, efficiency is enhanced. On-chain tokenization offers high transparency and reduces intermediary costs and time, making RWAs generally more efficient in issuance. With these advantages, traditional institutions have flocked to the market. Beginning in 2019, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, DBS Bank, UBS, Santander, Societe Generale, and Hamilton Lane, among others, began exploring this sector and testing and issuing some products. But why has RWA only recently exploded in popularity? The underlying reasons are policy and cyclical factors. First, a shift in the policy environment. The United States, in particular, significantly reduced regulatory pressure on tokenized assets this year and even expressed a heightened interest in stablecoins and RWA assets. Hong Kong has also seen this. This relaxed regulatory environment has given previously hesitant institutions the freedom to conduct pilot projects. Second, there are issues related to industry cycles. To date, the core driving force of the cryptocurrency industry has shifted from technology and applications to capital. The prominent problem restricting the cryptocurrency industry is the serious lack of incremental growth. The market can no longer support development by relying solely on the existing resources within the circle. It is necessary to introduce flows of people and funds from outside the circle. The large-scale influx of traditional institutions just corresponds to this solution. Therefore, RWA, as the best entry point for traditional institutions and crypto finance, has also been popular. As with their current development, the paths of RWA development in China and abroad, like their attitudes toward blockchain, differ significantly. Overseas RWAs, primarily in the United States, focus on finance, with tokenized assets often consisting primarily of government bonds and money market funds. In contrast, domestic RWAs emphasize real-world empowerment, with underlying assets possessing a distinct industrial nature. Currently, due to their early start and maturing development, overseas RWAs are exhibiting a diverse range of underlying assets. According to Rwa.xyz data, after excluding stablecoins, the total on-chain RWA has reached $28.44 billion, a 14.74-fold increase from $1.929 billion in 2022. The number of asset issuers has reached 274, with total asset holders exceeding 380,000. In terms of asset classes, private credit is the core area of RWA, with a scale of 16.1 billion yuan, accounting for 56.61%. US Treasuries rank second with $7.5 billion, followed by commodities ($2 billion), institutional alternative funds ($1.8 billion), and public equity ($4.2 million). Non-US Treasury bonds and corporate bonds are the least involved, with a combined total of only $600,000. While private lending appears to be leading the way, Figure, an on-chain mortgage lender, alone accounts for $15.5 billion in private lending. However, Figure merely records transactions on the Provenance blockchain after backing its core HELOC mortgage product. Strictly speaking, it merely uploads data to the blockchain and is not a true RWA company. Therefore, the most attractive sector in the RWA sector remains US Treasury bonds. Institutional investors flock to the U.S. Treasury bond market. The top three holdings are all large institutions. BlackRock's tokenized fund, BUIDL, currently holds $2.283 billion in assets, followed by WisdomTree's WTGXX (US$830 million) and Franklin Templeton's government money fund, BENJI (US$740 million). Together, these three companies hold 37.78% of the Treasury bond market. Precious metals dominate the commodity market, with gold holdings exceeding $1.88 billion, representing over 70% of the market. Shifting our focus from overseas to domestically, the target composition shifts. China's RWA practice is still in its early stages, with the industrial chain still evolving. Development pathways are primarily focused on empowering the real economy, with applications currently underway in financial assets, physical assets, trade financing, supply chain traceability, cultural heritage preservation, and tourism. Typical examples include the Longxin Group charging pile asset project, the GCL Energy photovoltaic asset project, the Green Energy battery swap asset project, the Malu grape agricultural product project, and the Greenland Jinchuang real estate project. For example, the first charging pile asset RWA project in China, a collaboration between Ant Digital and Longxin Technology, successfully raised 100 million RMB in tokenized financing, leveraging 9,000 charging piles owned by GCL Energy. Source: Huaxi Securities There are also differences in infrastructure. Overseas RWAs are mostly hosted on public blockchains, with Ethereum holding over 57% of the market share. Domestic RWAs, however, adhere to traditional principles, primarily relying on consortium blockchains, supplemented by public blockchains. Currently, blockchain companies such as Ant Digits and Shuqin Technology are developing dedicated RWA platforms. Despite differences in infrastructure and underlying assets, a preliminary consensus has emerged both domestically and internationally regarding the rush to establish RWAs. According to a joint forecast by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and ADDX, the global asset tokenization market will reach $16.1 trillion by 2030. Against this backdrop, not only large enterprises are eager to capitalize, but even small and medium-sized businesses are jumping on this new gold mine of wealth. However, despite this seemingly limitless potential, is RWA truly flawless in its current development? Is issuing an RWA truly as easy as taking something out of a bag? 02. The dilemma of RWA: high issuance threshold and liquidity problems The answer is no. First, despite the slogan "everything can be tokenized," RWAs are not without requirements for their underlying assets. The term "asset" implies that the issued RWA must be an objectively yielding asset. Therefore, a relatively good underlying asset should possess three basic qualities: standardization, high liquidity, and a more attractive return. Essentially, on-chain asset issuance merely provides a new financing and issuance channel. The key to attracting market liquidity lies in the inherent value of the asset. From a scalability perspective, scalable assets must possess stable value, clear legal title, and verifiable off-chain data; otherwise, widespread distribution is difficult. This also explains why government bonds are the largest overseas RWA product: their inherent high liquidity, guaranteed returns, and high compliance certainty naturally align with the RWA concept. Even if the asset issue is resolved, issuing RWAs is still not an easy task under my country's current environment. Currently, due to the inherent securities nature of RWAs, the RWA issuance process involves both legal compliance and technical complexity. For example, issuing private RWAs in Hong Kong requires initial asset screening to ensure that the assets are clear and tradable. Typically, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) entity is established to connect domestic and overseas markets, facilitating the compliant cross-border flow of funds and assets. License application and sandbox testing must also be completed in Hong Kong. After ensuring compliance, technical implementation must ensure data and asset interoperability. Comprehensive solution providers are now available, focusing on asset on-chain integration, smart contract auditing, and cross-chain interoperability. The entire process, relying solely on private companies to issue RWAs in Hong Kong, would take at least eight months. The complex process leads to high costs. According to a PAnews report, the cost of issuing a single RWA product in Hong Kong can reach 3-6 million RMB, covering legal compliance, technology integration, brokerage costs, and fundraising and QFLP costs. Brokerages, as the core of RWA transactions, account for the majority of these costs, with channel fees reaching 2-3 million RMB. From a long-term strategic perspective, issuance costs rise even further. Obtaining a Hong Kong license alone can cost over one million RMB, and the extremely challenging Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license can cost tens of millions RMB, making participation accessible only to large, well-resourced players. More importantly, issuance is just the beginning; liquidity challenges remain. In fact, even in larger overseas markets, the liquidity of RWA products is far from optimistic. Take BlackRock's BUIDL, for example. With a market capitalization of $2.238 billion and monthly transaction volume exceeding $170 million, BUIDL is a market leader overseas. However, it has only 89 holders, 51 monthly transfer addresses, and fewer than 20 monthly active addresses, highlighting the market's high dependence on issuers and a small number of large institutions. This is consistent with the performance of the traditional government bond market, where such assets typically generate interest through scale rather than relying on a trading market. Tokenization hardly changes the underlying nature of these assets. Across the institutional RWA market, these characteristics of high market capitalization, concentrated control, and low liquidity are common. Only products with relatively widespread trading channels, such as gold RWAs, can break this mold. This shows that the threshold for issuing RWAs is not only high, but also quite high. Companies hoping to achieve huge profits through RWAs and create something out of nothing may need to think twice before taking action. After all, if there is a good asset, there will naturally be no shortage of sellers. However, if the underlying asset cannot be classified as a high-quality asset in the first place, tokenization will not only fail to achieve good results, but may even lead to losses. In fact, a large number of RWA products currently flooding the market are simply skirting the rules, covering junk assets with a conceptual shell to package them as new products. This not only fails to meet the original intention of RWAs, but also poses compliance risks. Take Hainan Huatie, a project that has recently gained widespread attention in the market, for example. The company, relying on the "Brother Hornet" digital collectible, has tied the collectible to a cash dividend of 50,000 stock income rights each year from 2025 to 2027. As a further development strategy, the company has also officially announced the issuance of a 10 million yuan non-financial RWA product, which will digitize the use and operating rights of all its equipment on the blockchain in the form of "membership cards," allowing users to circulate through on-chain transfers, consignments, and other methods while enjoying certain usage rights or benefits. Although both projects were quite successful, with the Hornet Brother digital collectible seeing its floor price leap from 200 to 15,000 yuan in just three days, a closer look reveals that both NFTs and RWAs have very unclear ownership structures, extremely vague disclosure information, and involve the splitting of securitized proceeds, posing obvious compliance risks. 03. The Future of RWA: A Dialectical Unity of Brightness and Twists In summary, although RWA has developed rapidly in the past two years driven by both policies and markets, the industrial chain has been steadily extended, the coverage of underlying assets has continued to increase, product types have shown a trend of diversification, and the issuing entities have been continuously expanded, it also faces objective challenges such as insufficient infrastructure, long issuance cycle, high cost, low liquidity, and lack of regulatory chain. If long-term development is to be achieved, it is indispensable to improve infrastructure technically, build an ecosystem for service providers, and create a structure in the market. Fortunately, the market is taking action. Technically, specialized platforms for RWA issuance are springing up, along with accelerators, organizations, and associations focused on RWA services. The standard system for product issuance continues to improve. Even with the daunting challenge of liquidity, the market is attempting to address it by opening up the DeFi space and developing on-chain distribution. On the regulatory front, both the United States and Hong Kong are providing a better environment for innovation within their rules. Hong Kong's Ensemble Sandbox is a prime example. The future is bright, but the road ahead is tortuous. Behind the gold rush, there are also obstacles. For RWA, there is still a long way to go.
Union
U$0.00946-6.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.06065-2.06%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1317-3.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 12:00
Share
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0802-11.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10756-3.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:17
Share

Trending News

More

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

Can the popular RWA really make money?

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

QMMM Stock Soars 2,300% on $100M Crypto Treasury Pivot

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed