Path to $8 While a New RWA Token Outshines

Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) is once again in the spotlight as traders speculate whether the token can push toward $8 in the near future.

Its reputation as a reliable tool for bank-friendly cross-border payments remains its main selling point, a system of rails that institutions can plug into for smoother money transfers.

Each time Ripple secures another banking partner, the discussion around an XRP price rally comes alive. Yet this story is often confined to just one area: the payment vertical. XRP’s use cases do not often extend far beyond that sector, making its adoption less diverse than many would hope.

That limited scope is why the debate frequently turns toward alternatives, particularly Avalon X (AVLX), a project built around the RWA token concept that links investors directly to real estate.

By shifting the conversation from payments to real-world asset tokenization, Avalon X brings a broader utility play. Instead of only processing transactions faster, this RWA token strategy ties crypto to the largest asset class on the planet: property.

XRP Price in 2025: Slow Expansion Toward $8

At the time of writing, the XRP price sits at $3.03. Market capitalization has reached $180 billion, with daily trading volume surging 120.64% to $10.04 billion. These figures underscore a wave of renewed speculation but leave open the question of whether the XRP price will continue this momentum long enough to touch $8.

Analysts often note that XRP price growth depends more on bursts of interest around partnerships and news cycles than on structural expansion into new markets. That reality leaves XRP a relatively safe option in payments but not a leader when compared with the RWA token projects that are beginning to dominate discussions of blockchain’s real-world utility.

Source: TradingView

Avalon X: Turning Real Estate Into an RWA Token

Avalon X (AVLX) has stepped into the market with a very different angle. Built on the RWA token model, it enables investors to gain access to luxury property and travel perks through blockchain-based ownership.

This project is backed by Grupo Avalon, a developer with a track record that adds credibility rarely seen in the crypto arena. The group reports $103 million worth of completed developments, $548 million under construction, and $385 million in the pipeline – nearly $1 billion worth of projects tied to this RWA token venture.

Currently, Avalon X is in its first stage of release with the AVLX price set at $0.005. This creates a strong early-access opportunity for buyers seeking exposure before properties and utilities from the ecosystem are fully activated. Investors are not only buying into a digital asset but are attaching themselves to tangible, income-generating real estate.

Additionally, its smart contract is verified by CertiK, the leading blockchain security company, which guarantees the RWA token will operate free from underlying entrapments. Avalon X goes one step beyond mere ownership of the RWA token by providing lifestyle benefits.

Holders of tokens are entitled to discounted luxury vacation experiences, resort amenities of the affiliated partner resorts, and even chances of winning a deeded townhouse. This merging of speculative possibility with real-life benefits is something that the price storyline of XRP simply cannot match.

Avalon X’s position that it is superior to short-term flipping, but instead a token designed with appreciation value along with functional use. Merging RWA token design with functional use that investors have the opportunity to observe, it excels in comparison to a gamble.

Avalon X Rolls Out Huge $1 Million Community Giveaway

In efforts aimed at energizing community engagement, Avalon X has released a historic $1 million AVLX giveaway. The giveaway is aimed at stimulating early usage alongside generating recognition of the RWA token framework.

The campaign includes:

A $1 million AVLX prize pool

Deeded luxury townhouse, transferred via blockchain-protected documents

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

This contest highlights how Avalon X connects digital tokens with real-world values, escaping the typical XRP price hype cycle.

Whales See Security and Scarcity in Avalon X

Avalon X has attracted whales by prioritizing security, with its smart contract fully verified by CertiK. Tokenomics are designed with scarcity in mind. Out of the total 2 billion AVLX tokens, allocations are dedicated to presale rounds, staking pools, and ecosystem growth.

Additionally, 7% of the total supply has been earmarked for burning. This planned reduction ensures that the circulating supply decreases over time, encouraging upward pressure on the Avalon X RWA token price.

Compared with XRP price growth, which often reacts to external triggers, Avalon X shows a long-term scarcity model combined with utility. This dual benefit explains why large-scale investors are starting to pay attention.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article