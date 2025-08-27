Patience Is What You Need To Trade

Patience can be your best friend in life.

Not only can it be your best friend, but it’s one of the greatest skills anyone can learn.

If you take the time to learn it and apply it to anything in life, you can do well in the desired field you want to excel in.

Especially when it comes to investing and trading, maintaining patience when the market ebbs and flows is key.

Without it, it’ll be much harder to succeed in any type of market.

Is trading a game of patience?

I say so, as it can be your best ally when it comes to making the right entry points.

Or, when to get out at the right time.

I’ve been able to maintain a great level of patience when it comes to my trading journey.

I’ve done it for about a year now, and continue to do well with it.

That’s what I want to discuss in this post.

Patience Is What You Need

On one of my recent calls with the trading community I’m part of, someone in the chat messaged the importance of patience.

The individual happens to be part of the trading platform — In fact, Jacob is one of the main point of contacts for the development team.

Not only that, he recently became an owner in the trading company earlier this year.

Not only is he working on the development team, but he trades as well.

With the success he’s seeing in trading, it’s no wonder why he decided to become the next owner in the company.

So Jacob has come a long way, and he’s a valuable resource for the community as well.

Anyway, he posted in the chat something along the lines of the following:

“Patience — It’s what is needed in options trading”.

I couldn’t agree with him more on that, as patience surely comes a long way.

A lot of new people who come into our trading program may not have developed a great level of patience.

Some came in through experiences in investing or trading, which ended up not being the best experiences.

While others are brand new to trading altogether, but struggle with patience.

There’s no doubt that when you’re dealing with the stock market, patience is required to get the best results from your decisions.

Without it, it becomes that much more difficult to make great income.

I resonate so well with that quote, as patience is something I continue to practice to this day.

It’s worked well in trading, and it can apply to anything else in life.

I would consider myself a patient person in general.

Having that can be a nice prerequisite to trading, as it becomes that much easier.

Especially right now, I’m living through my greatest lesson in patience.

I’m currently in several trades that I’ve been in for almost 9 months, and I’m waiting for the stock ticker’s price to recover.

Without going into detail, this stock price crashed about 50% between late 2024 and early 2025.

That’s a big drop, and it was hard to think how long it would take for the price to recover.

However, that stock price continues to recover and is getting close to where it was a year ago.

But, having to wait almost a year to get out of those trades is where patience comes in.

Not a lot of people have that level of patience to wait on getting their money back in their pockets.

However, if they practice patience long enough, it all works out for the long term.

Patience is what will get you to achieve your long-term goals. If you maintain a great level of patience, you’ll do well.

Patience Is One Skill You Need For This

When it comes to investing or trading in the stock market, patience is what will get you to succeed.

It’s one of the two skills that you need when it comes to trading.

If you’re patient and disciplined, you’ll do exceptionally well in trading.

Most certainly, when it comes to trading options.

I’ve been trading options for approximately one year.

This week marks my first year since I made my first trade.

The first trade is the most memorable one, and since then, I’ve never looked back.

Options trading is a remarkable thing to not only generate weekly income but to build long-term wealth.

It can be a game-changer in how you build your wealth.

If it’s something that you want to learn more about, I wrote my first eBook about options trading and how you can leverage it yourself.

There’s a lot of great information and golden nuggets in there. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to take the time to review it.

If you’d like a free copy of it right now, I encourage you to sign up for my email list below.

Not only will you get the eBook, but a lot of cool bonuses heading your way.

One of them is a calculator where you can see where 1% in weekly returns can take you.

It’s pretty impressive when you take a look at the longer picture.

If that sounds like something you want to venture into, sign up and I look forward to seeing you on the other side.

Until tomorrow,

-Eric

