Patrick Witt is pushing the Senate crypto bill and GENIUS stablecoin law

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 03:15
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000438+2.69%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013667-2.60%

Patrick Witt, the new executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, is rushing to pass the Senate’s crypto market structure bill, put the GENIUS stablecoin law into action, and create a federal crypto reserve.

Witt said he is focused on pushing the crypto laws through Congress, helping agencies enforce new rules, and ensuring federal departments work together to make the bill successful.

Witt advances Senate crypto market bill

Patrick Witt is pushing for Congress to pass the Senate’s cryptocurrency market structure bill and is closely monitoring the entire process. He said the current draft is a big improvement from its earlier versions and has received much positive feedback from senators who have reviewed it so far.

He explained that the bill needs support from political parties and at least 60 votes in the Senate. Witt and his team want to make sure the bill can get majority votes without compromising how effective it will be at meeting the needs of both lawmakers and the cryptocurrency industry. To achieve this, they are consulting Democratic senators and changing the draft based on their concerns.

Witt’s office is also urging the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Agriculture Committee to finalize the bill, collect feedback from committee members, and move it to the Senate floor quickly. He believes the Senate’s final draft will align more with the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act approved by the House of Representatives. 

Although the bill missed the August deadline set by President Trump, Witt said the bill addresses about 80% of the crypto market that isn’t covered by the GENIUS stablecoin law. For this reason, the White House is pushing policymakers to finish quickly, as delays will cause businesses, investors, and regulators to have doubts.

Witt implements stablecoin law and builds a federal crypto reserve

Patrick Witt also wants parliament to quickly implement the Genius Act because it holds the rules that protect consumers, support innovations, and guide businesses investing in digital currency. Witt said he has enough experience with federal agencies to know how they function and how they can work together to implement difficult laws. 

He said he will help these agencies enforce the law, identify any problems with it, and ensure the rules remain consistent in every federal government department.

Witt and the White House want to create a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve to hold government-seized BTC and possibly other types of digital currencies. He said they are in talks with Congress to develop a legal foundation because setting up such a reserve is difficult and involves many legal questions. Witt added that they are still discussing creative and legal ways to expand the research for other cryptocurrencies.

When questions about President Trump’s personal cryptocurrency holdings and possible conflicts of interest came up, he dismissed them, saying his mission is to ensure the new law benefits everyone, not just specific individuals.

Still, several key U.S. banking lobbies like the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) are pushing lawmakers to narrow the GENIUS Act to avoid letting stablecoin-issuing entities and their allies offer proxy interest or returns.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the organisations wrote in a letter to Congress that the current provisions do not cover crypto exchanges or other crypto businesses, which presents a possible loophole through which issuers can bypass the law.

The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest to token holders. However, unless this restriction also applies to affiliated services, banks warn that issuers could partner with exchanges to offer rewards, effectively circumventing the law. According to the U.S. Treasury, banking groups cautioned that such loopholes could destabilize traditional deposit markets, potentially triggering an estimated $6.6 trillion outflow from the banking sector.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules