Patriots Receiver Kayshon Boutte ‘Turned A Corner’ To Become A Starter

2025/09/06
Since being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has gone from a scratch to a starter. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kayshon Boutte enters his third season with his third position coach.

But the wide receiver also enters it as a projected starter in the “X” role for the New England Patriots.

That outcome would have been hard to see in the spring forecast. The trade rumors have passed. Organized team activities, mandatory minicamp, training camp and the 53-man roster deadline all have, too.

The No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is still in the room as September begins.

“I think he’s really turned a corner in being a professional football player,” Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “You know, he was a football player that was really talented when I first met him.”

There were 21 wideout prospects taken ahead of Boutte in his draft class. The former five-star LSU recruit, who once set a school and SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards, made his way to Foxborough as a flier in the sixth round.

The title of head coach there has gone from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel since then. An overhaul of both the staff and the roster has followed.

“Going on my third year, I think as a player you really get a choice, but you really don’t,” Boutte said last month of his buy-in for 2025. “It’s really all about how bad you want it. I feel like if you want it, you’re going to do what you got to do to be here.”

The rookie year brought a handful of appearances and a long stretch of healthy scratches for Boutte. It brought two catches for 19 yards. But as an NFL sophomore, he stepped in to start 13 games for a lean skill group. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound perimeter threat caught 43 passes for 589 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

He turned just 23 years old in May.

“I’ve watched him commit to being a professional, meaning how he takes care of his body, how he eats, how he studies, how he does all the things that no one sees, that nobody puts on ESPN,” said Downing. “He’s really been doing a great job with that stuff.”

Last campaign, only veteran tight end Hunter Henry and slot receiver Demario Douglas, a fellow 2023 draft choice, stood with more targets by the time the Patriots again stood at 4-13.

Boutte’s gloves had corralled his quarterback’s first career touchdown, as well, on a go route from 40 yards out versus Houston Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

“Just where we’ve come, I think starting with throwing to them in the second group last year,” Patriots captain Drake Maye said during his Wednesday press conference. “Pop was in the first group, second group some, and Boutte was for sure in the second group when I was in there last year. Just building chemistry and just continue to grow and grow. Coming into this year in this camp, they brought it every day, blocking, running routes, knowing spacing, knowing leverage, man coverage, spacing, depth and zone. They’ve done a great job of coming in every day, asking and talking to me.”

Six wide receivers reside on the active depth chart for the Patriots. After August saw Ja’Lynn Polk placed on injured reserve, Javon Baker waived and Kendrick Bourne released, the group also includes veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins alongside third-rounder Kyle Williams and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Gillette Stadium for the season opener on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliverthomas/2025/09/05/kayshon-boutte-turned-a-corner-to-become-a-projected-patriots-starter/

