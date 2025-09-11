The post Paul Atkins Announces SEC’s Project Crypto for Clear Crypto Regulation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is changing course on how it regulates cryptocurrencies. At the inaugural OECD Roundtable on Global Financial Markets in Paris, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins declared that the “era of uncertainty is coming to an end,” with America preparing to embrace digital assets as part of its financial system.

For years, the SEC leaned heavily on lawsuits and enforcement actions, a strategy critics said “drove jobs and startups abroad.” Atkins admitted this approach hurt innovation. Now, through a new initiative called Project Crypto, the SEC promises clear frameworks for token launches and compliance.

Project Crypto: A New Framework

Project Crypto is designed to modernize securities laws, provide clear token classifications, and offer entrepreneurs a predictable path forward. This marks a major break from the past, where companies feared sudden clampdowns after launching projects.

Atkins emphasized that the SEC will move away from its “regulation by enforcement” model. The new approach will better define which tokens qualify as securities and which do not, giving startups firm legal ground to innovate.

He also signaled support for super-app platforms, where trading, lending, and staking could operate under one regulatory umbrella. This vision closely mirrors the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime, a move aimed at keeping the U.S. globally competitive.

Atkins’ announcement follows pressure from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, which urged regulators to speed up digital asset rules. With Europe and Asia advancing their own crypto frameworks, Atkins made it clear: the U.S. cannot afford to lag.

AI in Finance

Interestingly, Atkins also touched on the role of artificial intelligence in finance. He predicted a future where AI-powered agents manage trading, risk, and market flows.