Pavel Durov announced the launch of "Cocoon," a confidential computing network based on the TON and Telegram ecosystem.

PANews reported on October 29 that at the Blockchain Life 2025 conference in Dubai, Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the launch of "Cocoon"—a Confidential Compute Open Network built on the TON blockchain and the Telegram ecosystem.
The project will utilize GPU mining and focus on privacy and confidential AI computing scenarios, with Telegram playing a central role in its development. The official public beta is planned for November 2025. Durov also revealed that third-party developers within the Telegram Mini Apps ecosystem have generated over $1 billion in revenue in the past year.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.